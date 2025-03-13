Central Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/12/2025)
Softball season is officially in high gear in California, with teams now fully back into the swing of things and into their normal routines that come with a long season.
Around the Central Coast Section, action is well underway, with the top programs, such as Saint Francis, determined to continue its run of dominance, while other programs champ at the bit to get to the top.
Let's take a look at the top 15 Central Coast Section softball rankings for this week and see where things stand after another week full of action.
CCS 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Saint Francis (2-0)
Have rattled off two wins to start the '25 campaign, beating Mountain View (10-0) and Capuchino (13-0). Have yet to allow a run this season. Next two games: Friday vs. Hillsdale and March 18 vs. Presentation.
2. Archbishop Mitty (5-1)
Are on a two game winning streak, having beaten Los Gatos (2-0) and most recently, Carlmont (13-8) on the road. Started the season with three straight wins over North Salinas (8-0), Aragon (9-3) and Salinas (3-0) before losing its first game of the season to Mills. Next two games: Wednesday at Gilroy and March 18 at Homestead.
3. Willow Glen (2-0)
The Rams not only continued their success from the previous few seasons, but they did so with a very young roster, composed of mostly underclassmen. Finishing 24-8, the Rams lost to Saint Francis by a score of 10-0 in the CCS Open Division semifinals but had a strong NorCal run, making it all the way to the Division 2 finals, losing 6-0 to Destiny Christian Academy, all while having zero seniors. Have started off this season with two straight wins, beating Everett Alvarez 7-0 in their first game of the season followed by an 11-1 win over Carlmont in their most recent game. Next two games: vs. Monache on Friday and vs. Clovis West on Saturday, both as part of a tournament.
4. Hollister (2-0)
Are on a two game winning streak to begin this season, beating Encinal 15-2 on the road in the first game before beating Clovis North 2-1 in their most recent matchup. Next two games: vs Buchanan on Friday and vs. Hanford West on Saturday, both as part of a tournament.
5. Monterey (5-0)
Winners of five straight, beating Soledad (15-0), Aptos (10-3), Pacific Grove (12-7), Leigh (13-3) and most recently, Mills (6-2). Next few games: Saturday vs. Scotts Valley, Mountain View and Chico, all part of a tournament.
6. Salinas (4-2)
Lost 8-0 to Gilroy in their most recent game, snapping a two game winning streak that saw them beat Branham (5-3) and Carlmont (16-0). Beat Westmont (5-4) and Piedmont Hills (11-2) to begin the season. Only other loss so far was to Archbishop Mitty (3-0) on March 1. Next two games: Saturday at Clovis North and March 18 at Clovis West.
7. Valley Christian (5-2)
Are 2-2 over their last four, beating Milpitas (14-0) and in their most recent game, Los Gatos (6-0) but have lost to both Notre Dame-Belmont (4-3) and Gilroy (3-0). Started the season off with three straight wins over Notre Dame-San Jose (15-2), Carlmont (15-4) and Santa Teresa (8-5). Next two games: Wednesday vs. Burlingame and Friday at Leigh.
8. St. Ignatius (4-0)
Have rattled off four straight wins to start the campaign, beating Woodside (6-2), Burlingame (11-0), Marin Catholic (5-4) and most recently, Aragon (6-5). Nexts two games: Wednesday vs. South San Francisco and Friday at Capuchino.
9. Hillsdale (2-1-1)
Lost 9-2 to San Ramon Valley in their most recent game. Prior to that, the Knights were on a two game winning streak, beating Sequoia (11-0) and Los Gatos (7-3). Tied Mills 3-3 in the first game of the season. Next two games: Friday at Saint Francis and Saturday vs. Menlo-Atherton.
10. Capuchino (0-1)
Finished 18-12 last season and won the CCS Division II playoff bracket, beating Milpitas 7-3 in the championship game. Qualified for the NorCal Division III playoffs, beating Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the first round before losing to Dixon 3-2 in the semifinals. Lost 13-0 to Saint Francis in the first game of this season. Next two games: Friday vs. St. Ignatius and Saturday at Livermore.
11. Mills (5-1-1)
Lost 6-2 to Monterey in their most recent game. Started the season off with four straight wins, beating Notre Dame-San Jose (6-5), Westmont (8-1), Branham (8-0) and Mitty (5-3). Have also beaten Mercy (22-6) while tying to Hillsdale (3-3). Next two games: Thursday vs. San Mateo and March 19 vs. Aragon.
12. Watsonville (5-1)
Beat Alisal 6-5 in their most recent game after losing 9-6 to Aragon in the game before. Won four straight to begin the new season, beating Scotts Valley (6-3), Greenfield (20-3), Santa Cruz (3-0) and Los Altos (7-1), all in a tournament. Next two games: Saturday vs. Los Gatos and March 21 at Christopher.
13. King's Academy (2-1)
Beat Gilroy (1-0) and Milpitas (9-7) to start off the season before losing 10-2 to Mission College Prep in their most recent game. Next two games: Thursday vs. Woodside and March 17 vs. Del Mar.
14. Gilroy (4-3)
Have won two straight, beating Valley Christian (3-0) and most recently, Salinas (8-0). Have lost to Live Oak (4-3), King's Academy (1-0) and Aragon (5-3) this season while also beating Milpitas (12-0) and Wilcox (13-0). Next two games: Thursday vs. Mitty and March 18 at Leigh.
15. Los Gatos (0-3)
Have lost three straight to start the new season, but have faced a daunting early season schedule, losing to Mitty (2-0), Hillsdale (7-3) and Valley Christian (6-0). Next two games: Thursday vs. Westmont and Saturday vs. Greenfield, the latter of which is part of a tournament.