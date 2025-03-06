Central Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/5/2025)
Batter up! The 2025 high school softball season has begun in many parts of California, with a lot of teams playing first games over the past week.
Around the Central Coast Section, action is well underway, with programs such as Saint Francis ready to run things back and continue to be in the upper echelon of high school softball in the area, while other programs are champing at the bit to get to the top.
CCS 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Saint Francis
Finished 28-1 last season, with its only loss being in the first round of the Division 1 NorCal playoffs, where the Lancers lost 4-1 to the eventual champion, Amador Valley. Aside from that, the Lancers were virtually untouchable, winning the West Coast Athletic League and a CCS title, all while being one of the top ranked teams in the nation. The dynamic pitching duo of Kate Munnerlyn and Shannon Keighran may be gone, but returning are players such as Jaime Oakland and Peyton Tsao, among others, which could mean more success for the Lancers this spring. Play first game of the 2025 season on Thursday vs. Mountain View at home.
2. Archbishop Mitty (4-1)
Finished 23-5 last season, making it all the way to the CCS Open Division championship, where they lost 7-2 to Saint Francis. Saw their season end in the first round of NorCals, losing 2-0 to Whitney in the first round of the Division I bracket. Started this season off with a three game winning streak, beating North Salinas (8-0), Aragon (9-3) and Salinas (3-0) before losing 5-3 to Mills. Beat Los Gatos on the road 2-0 in their most recent game. Next two games: at Carlmont on March 11 and at Gilroy on March 13.
3. Willow Glen (2-0)
The Rams not only continued their success from the previous few seasons, but they did so with a very young roster, composed of mostly underclassmen. Finishing 24-8, the Rams lost to Saint Francis by a score of 10-0 in the CCS Open Division semifinals but had a strong NorCal run, making it all the way to the Division 2 finals, losing 6-0 to Destiny Christian Academy, all while having zero seniors. Have started off this season with two straight wins, beating Everett Alvarez 7-0 in their first game of the season followed by an 11-1 win over Carlmont in their most recent game. Next two games: vs. Monache on March 14 and vs. Clovis West on March 15, both as part of a tournament.
4. Hollister (1-0)
Finished 22-5, making it to the CCS Open Division semifinals before losing 6-0 to Mitty. Made the D1 NorCal playoffs, losing 4-2 to Oak Ridge in round 1. Beat Encinal 15-2 on the road to kick off the new season. Next two games: March 11 vs. Clovis West and March 14 at Buchanan.
5. Salinas (3-1)
Finished 21-10 last season, winning the CCS Division I championship after beating Monterey 7-5 in the finals. Made it to the NorCal Division II semifinals, losing 3-0 to Destiny Christian Academy. Beat Westmont (5-4) and Piedmont Hills (11-2) in consecutive tournament games to begin the campaign before losing their first game of the season against Mitty on March 1 by a score of 2-1. Most recently beat Branham 5-3 to get back into the win column. Next two games: at Carlmont on Thursday and at Gilroy on March 11.
6. Hillsdale (0-0-1)
Finished 23-5 last season, losing to Willow Glen in the quarterfinals of the CCS Open Division playoffs which ended its season. Tied Mills 3-3 on March 4 to begin the new season. Next two games: at Sequoia on Wednesday and at Los Gatos on Thursday.
7. Monterey (3-0)
Finished 21-8 last season and made it all the way to the CCS Division I championship, losing 7-5 to Salinas. Are on a three game winning streak to start this season, beating Soledad (15-0), Aptos (10-3) and most recently, Pacific Grove (12-7). Next two games: vs. Leigh on Thursday and at Gilroy on March 11.
8. Valley Christian (4-1)
Finished 17-12 last season and made it all the way to the CCS Division II semifinals, where they lost 8-1 to Milpitas. To start off this season, the Warriors have beaten Notre Dame-San Jose (15-2), Carlmont (15-4), Santa Teresa (8-5) and Milpitas (14-0) with their only loss coming against Notre Dame-Belmont (4-3) on March 3. Next two games: at Live Oak on Wednesday and vs. Gilroy on Thursday.
9. Capuchino
Finished 18-12 last season and won the CCS Division II playoff bracket, beating Milpitas 7-3 in the championship game. Qualified for the NorCal Division III playoffs, beating Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the first round before losing to Dixon 3-2 in the semifinals. Play first game of the season on March 12 at home against Saint Francis.
10. Everett Alvarez (3-2)
Finished 20-12 last season and won the CCS Division III crown, beating Santa Teresa 1-0 in the championship. Won the Division IV NorCal playoff bracket as well, beating Las Plumas 1-0 in the semifinals after receiving a first round bye, followed by a 1-0 win over East Nicolaus in the championship game. Have beaten San Lorenzo (14-6), North Monterey County (9-7) and Los Altos (8-5) to start this season with losses to Willow Glen (7-0) and Santa Cruz (8-3). Next two games: Wednesday at Del Mar and Thursday at Branham.
11. St. Ignatius (1-0)
Finished 12-12 last season, making it all the way to CCS Division V championship, where they lost 4-1 to Leigh. To start off this season, the Wildcats beat Woodside 6-2 at home. Next two games: Wednesday at Burlingame and Friday vs. Marin Catholic.
12. King's Academy (1-0)
Finished 21-4 last season before seeing its season end in the CCS Division 1 playoff semifinals, losing 2-0 to Salinas. Beat Gilroy 1-0 on the road to start the '25 season. Next two games: Thursday vs. Milpitas and Saturday at Notre Dame.
13. Carlmont (0-2)
Went 12-10-1 last season, losing 11-1 to Saint Francis in the CCS Open Division playoffs in the first round, ending their season. Have lost both of their games to start this season, but losses were to Valley Christian (15-4) and Willow Glen (11-1), both on the road. Next two games: Thursday vs. Salinas and March 11 vs. Mitty.
14. Los Gatos (0-1)
Finished 19-7 last season, seeing its season end in the quarterfinals of the CCS Open Division playoffs with a 4-0 loss to Mitty. Lost 2-0 to Mitty in their first game of this season. Next two games: Thursday vs. Hillsdale and March 11 at Valley Christian.
15. Branham (4-3)
Went 19-10 last season and made it all the way to the semifinals round of the CCS Division I playoffs, losing 4-3 to Monterey to end their season. This season, the Bruins have beaten Aragon (7-4), Piedmont Hills (5-1), Notre Dame-San Jose (10-1) and Wilcox (16-6) with losses to Mountain View (3-1), Mills (8-0) and Salinas (5-3). Next two games: Thursday vs. Everett Alvarez and March 11 at Sequoia.