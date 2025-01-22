Central Section High School Boys Basketball Roundup for 1/21/25 Games
What a day it was for high school basketball in the California Central Section. Martin Luther King Jr. day was all about tournaments, with many of the top teams from around the area getting invitations to big time tournaments. But once again on Tuesday, the slate was full of regular season action, with the playoff push beginning to re
For most of the teams, securing wins get the momentum on their side, with each and every win mattering more now than ever before. For others, a loss is just a small obstacle towards a bigger goal, with each one being considered a learning opportunity and a chance for growth. With that, let's take a look at the scores for the top boys Central Section games from Tuesday. All scores are provided courtesy of MaxPreps.
Boys
Buchanan 66, Clovis North 58
Clovis West 87, Clovis 54
Monache 71, Porterville 66
St. Joseph 89, Mission College Prep 48
Bakersfield Christian 66, Independence 44
Centennial 53, Stockdale 40
Clovis East 67, Central 50
Atascadero 60, San Luis Obispo 57
Bakersfield 70, Ridgeview 49
Redwood 59, Mt. Whitney 42
Hanford 81, Mission Oak 56
Dinuba 46, Tulare Union 41
Lemoore 62, Tulare Western 60
Fresno Christian 85, Fowler 70