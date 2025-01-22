High School

Central Section High School Boys Basketball Roundup for 1/21/25 Games

It was a big day of action in the Central Section for boys high school basketball.

Dylan Grausz

The St. Joseph Knights compete against the Gibbs Gladiators in the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
What a day it was for high school basketball in the California Central Section. Martin Luther King Jr. day was all about tournaments, with many of the top teams from around the area getting invitations to big time tournaments. But once again on Tuesday, the slate was full of regular season action, with the playoff push beginning to re

For most of the teams, securing wins get the momentum on their side, with each and every win mattering more now than ever before. For others, a loss is just a small obstacle towards a bigger goal, with each one being considered a learning opportunity and a chance for growth. With that, let's take a look at the scores for the top boys Central Section games from Tuesday. All scores are provided courtesy of MaxPreps.

Boys

Buchanan 66, Clovis North 58

Clovis West 87, Clovis 54

Monache 71, Porterville 66

St. Joseph 89, Mission College Prep 48

Bakersfield Christian 66, Independence 44

Centennial 53, Stockdale 40

Clovis East 67, Central 50

Atascadero 60, San Luis Obispo 57

Bakersfield 70, Ridgeview 49

Redwood 59, Mt. Whitney 42

Hanford 81, Mission Oak 56

Dinuba 46, Tulare Union 41

Lemoore 62, Tulare Western 60

Fresno Christian 85, Fowler 70

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

