Central Section High School Girls Basketball Roundup for 1/21/25 Games
What a day it was for high school basketball in the California Central Section. After MLK Day was predominately all about tournament ball, Tuesday brought on some more regular season action, with many of the top Central Section teams taking the floor.
For many of those teams, securing wins helped them continue their path of success, with the playoff push intensifying and many teams eager to show that they have what it takes to win it all. For others, a loss signals a small bump in the road, with the opportunity to regroup being a big point of emphasis. With that, let's take a look at the scores for the top girls Central Section games from Tuesday. All scores are provided courtesy of MaxPreps.
Girls
Bullard 65, Torres 25
St. Joseph 74, Morro Bay 32
Central 65, Clovis East 41
Orcutt Academy 48, Arroyo Grande 39
San Joaquin Memorial 70, Sanger 28
Immanuel 51, Kerman 29
Sierra Pacific 84, Selma 23
San Luis Obispo 37, Cabrillo 27
Bakersfield Christian 67, Independence 19
Hoover 47, Roosevelt 43
Mission College Prep 65, Righetti 42
Clovis West 70, Clovis 29
Buchanan 66, Clovis North 62
Monache 79, Porterville 32
Dinuba 59, Tulare Union 43