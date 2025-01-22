High School

Central Section High School Girls Basketball Roundup for 1/21/25 Games

A lot of star studded action took place on Tuesday.

Dylan Grausz

What a day it was for high school basketball in the California Central Section. After MLK Day was predominately all about tournament ball, Tuesday brought on some more regular season action, with many of the top Central Section teams taking the floor.

For many of those teams, securing wins helped them continue their path of success, with the playoff push intensifying and many teams eager to show that they have what it takes to win it all. For others, a loss signals a small bump in the road, with the opportunity to regroup being a big point of emphasis. With that, let's take a look at the scores for the top girls Central Section games from Tuesday. All scores are provided courtesy of MaxPreps.

Bullard 65, Torres 25

St. Joseph 74, Morro Bay 32

Central 65, Clovis East 41

Orcutt Academy 48, Arroyo Grande 39

San Joaquin Memorial 70, Sanger 28

Immanuel 51, Kerman 29

Sierra Pacific 84, Selma 23

San Luis Obispo 37, Cabrillo 27

Bakersfield Christian 67, Independence 19

Hoover 47, Roosevelt 43

Mission College Prep 65, Righetti 42

Clovis West 70, Clovis 29

Buchanan 66, Clovis North 62

Monache 79, Porterville 32

Dinuba 59, Tulare Union 43

Dylan Grausz
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

