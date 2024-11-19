CIF California State 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Regional semifinal scores; Final previews (11-18-2024)
There's one week left. The season just seemed here and this week it will be gone.
Four of the state's top 12 teams, according to CIF's Top 25, meet up in regional finals Tuesday when the CIF State Tournament resumes with 12 more matches.
The winners Tuesday will advance to the state finals Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
Check out below the scores and matchup in each Division. Tuesday's regional finals all start at 6 p.m. Note Saturday's semifinal scores as well.
The top seeds in each Division heading into state player were: Open (North: Branson; South: Cathedral Catholic); Division 1 (Folsom and Huntington Beach), Division 2 (San Ramon Valley and Bakersfield Christian), Division 3 (Branham and Central Valley Christian), Division 4 (Liberty Ranch and Walnut) and Division 5 (Pierce and Eagle Rock).
Defending state champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Valley Christian (D1), Campbell Hall (D2), Ripon Christian (D3), Glendale (D4) and Crystal Springs Uplands (D5).
In conjunction, the Northern California D6 tournament is being played (with no state championships). Top seed is San Francisco Waldorf, which hosts St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma in Tuesday's final.
CIF CALIFORNIA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS
OPEN DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
North: Mitty d. Rocklin 25-17, 25-19, 25-18; Saint Francis d. St. Ignatius 22-25, 25-8, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10
South: Cathedral Catholic d. Redondo Union 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16; Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 5 Mitty (28-6) at No. 2 Saint Francis (30-5)
South: No. 2 Mater Dei (37-4) at No. 1 Cathedral Catholic (44-3)
Notes: Mitty and Saint Francis are bitter (West Catholic Athletic League) rivals and faced off three times this season, with Mitty actually winning two of three. ... Mitty owns the most regional titles (20) and state titles (14) while Saint Francis ranks second with 13 regional titles and is tied for second with nine state crowns. ... Mater Dei has won five regional crowns and last season was its second state crown (first at the Open). ... Cathedral Catholic has won seven regional titles and six state crowns, including the 2022 Open Division title with what is considered one of the greatest teams in state history, going 42-0. ... Since 2010, Mater Dei and Cathedral Catholic have met 10 times and each won five, the Dons beating their Southern Section rivals 2 games to 1 in Sept., 25-14, 28-30, 16-14, so tight to say the least. ... Since 2004, Mitty and Saint Francis have played a remarkable 63 times with Mitty winning 45 of them. The teams have played 20 times since the pandemic with Saint Francis winning 11. Fantastic date here courtesy of MaxPreps
DIVISION 1
SEMIFINALS
North: Foothill d. Folsom 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13; Redwood d. Campolindo 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
South: Palos Verdes d. Huntington Beach 25-23, 25-18, 25-23; Santa Margarita d. Oaks Christian 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 6 Redwood (27-5) at No. 5 Foothill (29-10)
South: No. 10 Santa Margarita (24-14-1) at No. 4 Palos Verdes (25-9)
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINALS
North: San Ramon Valley d. Sacred Heart Prep 28-26, 25-17, 25-18; Buchanan d. Oak Ridge 3-2
South: Eastlake d. Bakersfield Christian 25-23, 26-24, 25-9; Centennial-Bakersfield d. Windward 29-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 3 Buchanan (29-12) at No. 1 San Ramon Valley (29-9)
South: No. 5 Eastlake (29-11) at No. 2 Centennial (29-10)
DIVISION 3
SEMIFINALS
North: Aragon d. Branham 27-25, 25-21, 25-19; Monta Vista-Cupertino d. St. Joseph Notre Dame 25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 25-14
South: Central Valley Christian d. El Dorado 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21; Palasades d. Porterville 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 5 Aragon (22-17) at No. 2 Monta Vista (25-10)
South: No. 2 Palisades (30-11) at No. 1 Central Valley Christian (36-9)
DIVISION 4
SEMIFINALS
North: St. Patrick-St. Vincent d. Liberty Ranch 10-25, 30-28, 28-26, 19-25, 15-7; Hilmar d. Fresno Christian 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
South: Walnut d. Brawley 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21; South Pasadena d. Chatsworth 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (29-9) at No. 2 Hilmar (29-2)
South: No. 2 South Pasadena (16-16) at No. 1. Walnut (21-13)
DIVISION 5
SEMIFINALS
North: Bradshaw Christian d. Woodland Christian 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 29-27; Immanuel d. Bear River 12-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9
South: Bell Gardens d. Eagle Rock 25-16, 25-19, 25-14; Reseda d. Woodlak 25-10, 25-23, 25-21
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 4 Bradshaw Christian (25-11) at No. 3 Immanuel (23-21)
South: No. 3 Bell Gardens (23-18) at No. 2 Reseda (20-3)
NORCAL D6
SEMIFINALS
San Francisco Waldorf d. Stone Ridge Christian by forfeit; St. Vincent de Paul d. Vacaville Christian 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 9-25, 15-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 3 St. Vincent de Paul (25-7) at No. 1 San Francisco Waldorf (22-3)