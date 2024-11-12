CIF Central Coast 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-11-2024)
The CIF Central Coast Section high school football brackets are in and all six divisions get underway Friday, Nov. 15.
The top two divisions Open/1 are divided into the top and bottom half of an eight-team division. The upper half which top seed St. Ignatius (which hosts No. 8 Salinas) and No. 2 seed Saint Francis (which hosts No. Valley Christian) makes up the Open side of the bracket.
The first-round winners of those two games play for the Open Division title Nov 22, with the loser of that game taking on the advancer from the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I title on Nov. 29-30.
The bottom half of the Division I bracket pits No. 6 seed Soquel at No. 3 Riordan and No. 5 Los Gatos at No. 4 Serra. Those two games are Saturday. The winners of those two games meet Nov. 22-23 with the right to play the loser of the Open Division side for the Division 1 title.
This is the first season the CCS has adopted the Open/D1 format, following the suit of the North Coast Section's format which started two seasons ago.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, Which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
Other top seeds in each division are Wilcox (D2), Carmel (D3), Piedmont Hills (D4), South San Francisco (D5).
Defending champions are Serra (Open Division), Los Gatos (D1), Soquel (D2), Palma (D3), Palo Alto (D4) and South San Francisco (D5).