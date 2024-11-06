High School

CIF Central Section 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-5-2024)

A Clovis North blocker in a Sept. 24 three-game sweep over Clovis East in Central Section action. Clovis North travels to top seed San Luis Opispo in a Central Section Division 1 semifinal playoff match Tuesday. / Photo: Bobby Medellin

The CIF Central Section girls high school volleyball player brackets are in and the action is well underway.

Semifinal play in all six divisions continues on Tuesday at 6 p.m. including Division 1 play where top seed San Luis Obispo hosts No. 4 Clovis North and seventh-seed Bakersfield Christian travels to third seed Clovs West.

In D2, fourth-seed Garces Memorial travels to top seed Central Valley Christian and seventh seed Clovis East visits No. 3 San Joaquin Memorial.

In D3, top seed Porterville hosts No. 4 Reedley and second seed Sierra hosts sixth-seed Bullard.

In D4, fifth seed Mammoth travels to No. 1 Fresno Christin and second-seed Shafter hosts No. 3 Immanuel.

In D5, top seed Kern Valley hosts No. 5 Coalinga and 11th-seed Highland travels to No. 2 California City.

CIF CENTRAL SECTION GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS

