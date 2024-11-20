High School

CIF football championship venues are set: Saddleback College, Long Beach City College and Fullerton Stadium

Sites for the 15 State Bowl Games have been set for three different Southern California locales

Mitch Stephens

Ryder Lyons (left) and Lucas Hardeman celebrate by hoisting the state championship trophy at Saddleback College from the 2023 State Division 1-A title game. Saddleback has been secured for the fourth straight year to host tentative the top five divisions of the 15-game State Bowl Championships.
Ryder Lyons (left) and Lucas Hardeman celebrate by hoisting the state championship trophy at Saddleback College from the 2023 State Division 1-A title game. Saddleback has been secured for the fourth straight year to host tentative the top five divisions of the 15-game State Bowl Championships. / Photo: Joe Bergman

The region is the same, but two of the three Southern California sites for the CIF Bowl Championship title games Dec. 12-13 have changed from last season.

Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, which has hosted five Bowl games since 2021, will again host the largest division games, including the Open Division title game Saturday Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. The other two new sites are Veterans Stadium on the campus of Long Beach City College and Fullerton Union District Stadium.

The CIF has firmed up the locations and tentatively assigned divisions and times, which are subject to change depending on the teams that advance from the regional finals, which finish up on Dec. 7.

Last season was the first that the CIF placed its 15 championship games at three sites. Previously, the top five divisions were at one locale, previously at then Home Depot Center in Carson (Southern California) and Sacramento State University (Northern) before Saddleback.

The remaining 10 games were at host sites, either all in Northern or Southern California, depending on where the top 5 divisions were played.

Last season, besides Saddleback College, Pasadena City College and El Camino College in Torrance hosted the games.

Here are the venues and tentative times and divisiosn.

SADDLEBACK COLLEGE

Friday, Dec. 13: Division 2-AA (4 p.m.) and Division 1-AA (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 14: Division 2-A (11:30 a.m.), Division 1-A (3:30 p.m.), Open Division (8 p.m.)

VETERANS STADIUM, LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE

High school football photo, Long Beach City College
Long Beach City College's Veterans Stadium will host five CIF Bowl Championships, tentatively for Divisions 3-AA, 3-A, 4-AA, 4-A and 5-A. / Courtesy: Image of Sport

Friday, Dec. 13: Division 4-AA (4 p.m.), Division 3-AA (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 14: Division 5-A (11 a.m.), Division 4-A (3 p.m.), Division 3-A (7 p.m.)

FULLERTON UNION HIGH SCHOOL STADIUM

Divisions: 5-AA, 6-AA, 6-A, 7-AA, 7-A

No divisions have been assigned game times, which are: Friday, Dec. 13 — 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 — 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

