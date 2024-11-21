CIF high school basketball: Bishop Montgomery's Doug Mitchell notches career win 800

And there it is!!! Career win 800 for Coach Doug Mitchell. He is the 15th boys’ basketball coach in state history to reach 800 wins.

Knights 78 Palm Desert 37

Terron Williams 20, Kyle Sanders 13 pts 16 Rebs #knightpride @breezepreps @latsondheimer @CalHiSports @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/ycFmWIF2iK