CIF high school football top performances, storylines from Week 1 (8/29/25)
Week 1 was full of great performances, stunning results and tight finishes.
Here is a look at the top performances from Week 1 of high school football in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
BIG GAMES, BIG NUMBERS
Santa Margarita QB Trace Johnson helped coach Carson Palmer earn his first win in a 33-27 overtime in over Corona Centennial at home. Johnson threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Wideout Ryan Clark had seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Sierra Canyon routed Oaks Christian 63-0, which was Oaks Christian's worst loss in program history. Running back Jaxsen Stokes ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on five carries. He also had one 60-yard catch for a touchdown. Havon Finney and Myles Baker each had a pick six.
Washington commit Brian Bonner ran for 132 yards on 18 carries and a TD in Valencia's 34-20 win at Chaminade. QB Brady Bretthauer threw for 157 yards and two TDs.
Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey tossed for 365 yards on 23 of 26 passes for three TDs in a 59-14 rout over St. Paul.
In Beaumont's 52-31 win over Cathedral Thursday, QB Jeremiah Duhu passed for 186 yards and three TDs but also ran for 167 yards and one TD. The Cougars ran for 382 yards.
The offense came alive for Servite in Week 1. QB Kale Murphy threw for 227 yards and four TDs. Running back Gavin Gutierrez ran for 163 yards on 26 carries and touchdown in the Friars' 56-35 win over Murrieta Valley.
San Juan Hills QB Timmy Herr threw for 175 yards and three TDs in a 41-0 win over Eastvale Roosevelt.
Oak Hills' QB Jacob Webster threw for 163 yards and three TDs while teammate Christopher Martin ran for 156 yards on 20 carries and one score in the Bulldogs' 38-10 win over Bishop Amat.
Isaiah Arriaza threw for 414 yards and two TDs to help Damien beat JSerra 34-31. Malachi McFarland ran for 122 yards and a TD.
Downey QB Oscar Rios dialed up his offense for 256 yards and three TDs in a 35-34 win over Orange Vista.
Westlake is 2-0 under new coach Rick Clausen after an 0-10 season. Demanie Bell ran for 224 yards and two TDs. Freshman QB Ford Green tossed for 191 yards and two scores in a 31-14 win at Agoura.
New coach Branden Anderson has Thousand Oaks 2-0 after a 38-13 win over Ventura. QB Jackson Taylor was 15 of 20 passing for 318 yards and three TDs. Running back Jordan Johnson ran for 167 yards and a score.
Palisades wideout Demare Dezeurn tallied 13 catches for 202 yards and four TDs in 37-34 win over Harvard-Westlake. QB Jack Thomas threw for 410 yards and five TDs.
San Pedro wide receiver Elias Redlew had six catches for 202 yards and two TDs in a 52-13 win over Kennedy.
Hart QB Jacob Paisano threw for 203 yards and five TDs. Matix Frithsmith tallied 82 yards rushing with 81 yards receiving and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Burbank Burroughs.
St. Genevieve QB Michael Wynn threw for 442 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-12 win over Antelop Valley.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: