CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 1 (8/29/25)
Barley into the second week of high school football and heavy drama has surfaced in Southern California.
Bishop Montgomery had to forfeit its Week 1 contest at Mater Dei due to suspensions from the Knights' on-field scuffle with Saint Louis of Hawaii last weekend. (STORY)
Nevertheless, the show must go on ... there were some great matchups and storylines heading into Week 1. (TOP STORYLINES/PREDICTIONS)
Here is how the CIF Southern Section's Top 25 teams fared in Week 1.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, AUG. 28
Santa Margarita 33, Centennial 27 (OT): Carson Palmer gets his first win as a coach thanks to Adrian Petero's 1-yard TD in overtime. Santa Margarita WR Ryan Clark had eight catches for 79 yards and one TD. Petero ran for 103 yards on 11 carries.
Beaumont 52, Cathedral 31: Beaumont is off to a 2-0 start.
San Juan Hills 41, Eastvale Roosevelt 0: Timmy Herr threw three TDs.
Yorba Linda 21, Edison 17: Yorba Linda rallies in final eight minutes to take down Edison.
Gardena Serra 47, Hamilton 0: Cavs have two shutouts in two wins.
FRIDAY, AUG. 29
St. John Bosco 66, Eastwood (TX) 7: Braves roll to 2-0.
Mission Viejo 59, St. Paul 14: Ohio State commit Luke Fahey threw for 365 yards and three TDs.
Sierra Canyon 63, Oaks Christian 0: The Trailblazers defense pitch a second straight shutout. Oaks Christian suffers worst loss in program history.
Orange Lutheran 27, Rancho Cucamonga 24: Rancho Cucamonga is the best 0-2 team in the CIF Southern Section.
Valencia 34, Chaminade 20: Vikings get a quality win on the road and could be looking at a 10-0, 9-1 season.
Servite 56, Murrieta Valley 35: Friars bounce back from a big loss to Centennial with a quality win over the Nighthawks.
Tustin 44, Foothill 0: Ayden Edwards threw for 247 yards and two TDs.
Loyola 35, Millikan 25: Xavier Wimbley ran for 121 yards and three TDs.
Newbury Park 28, Arroyo Grande 27: Panthers bounce back from big loss from Millikan last week.
Damien 34, JSerra 31: Spartans go to JSerra and stun the Lions. Isaiah Arriaza scored an 8-yard TD run with three seconds to play.
San Clemente 35, Riverton (UT) 15
