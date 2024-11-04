CIF North Coast Section 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-2-2024)
The North Coast Section girls high school volleyball playoff brackets are in and the action is underway.
Semifinal play in all seven divisions continues on Wednesday, including the top Open Division, where top-seed Branson hosts No. 4 Foothill at College of Marin, and third-seed James Logan travels to No. 2 Marin Catholic.
In the Division 1 semifinals, No. 1 San Ramon Valley hosts fourth-seed Campolindo and seventh-seed Monte Vista travels to No. 3 Tamalpais.
In other semifinal action, top Division 2 seed Head-Royce hosts No. 4 Marin Academy; and second-seed Cardinal Newman hosts third-seed University.
In Division 3, fourth-seed Bethel hosts No. 8 San Rafael and second-seed St. Patrick-St. Vincent hosts No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame.
In D4, top-seed Vintage hosts No. 5 Sonoma Academy, and sixth-seed Rancho Cotate hosts No. 7 Encinal.
In D5, fifth-seed Fort Bragg travels to No. 1 St. Helena and No. 2 Credo hosts No. 11 Pinole Valley.
In D6, fourth-seed Mendocino travels to No. 1 San Francisco Waldorf nd second-seed St. Vincent de Paul hosts No. 3 North Hills Christian.
Defending champions are Foothill (D1), Branson (D2), Tmalpais (D3), Head-Royce (D4), Berean Christian (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).