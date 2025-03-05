CIF Northern California 2025 boys soccer playoff: Scores, matchups, game times (3-4-2025)
Top seeds are Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Pitman (D2), Archie Williams (D3), Gonzalez (D4) and Castlemont (D5)
The 2024 CIF Northern California boys soccer championship brackets have been released.
First-round games are set for Tuesday, March 4 and all five divisions conclude Sunday.
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), Burlingame (D2), Newark Memorial (D3), King City (D4) and Washington (D5).
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:
2025 NORCAL BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
