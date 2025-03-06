High School

CIF Northern California 2025 boys soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)

De La Salle (white) and Dougherty Valley battle in North Coast Section boys soccer action
De La Salle (white) and Dougherty Valley battle in North Coast Section boys soccer action / Photo: Jim Malone

The 2024 CIF Northern California boys soccer championships have reached the semifinals.

First-round games were Tuesday, March 4, Thursday the semifinals are set and the winners will meet Saturday in the finals over five divisions.

Top seeds are Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Pitman (D2), Archie Williams (D3), Gonzalez (D4) and Castlemont (D5).

Defending champions are Mitty (D1), Burlingame (D2), Newark Memorial (D3), King City (D4) and Washington (D5).

In Division 1 first-round play, eighth seed Davis stunned No. 1 Dougherty Valley, No. 4 Alvarez beat No. 5 Clovis North, No. 6 De La Salle shut out No. 3 Edison and No. 7 Bellarmine defeated No. 2 Franklin 1-0.

Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:

2025 NORCAL BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

