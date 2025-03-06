CIF Northern California 2025 boys soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), Burlingame (D2), Newark Memorial (D3), King City (D4) and Washington (D5).
The 2024 CIF Northern California boys soccer championships have reached the semifinals.
First-round games were Tuesday, March 4, Thursday the semifinals are set and the winners will meet Saturday in the finals over five divisions.
Top seeds are Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Pitman (D2), Archie Williams (D3), Gonzalez (D4) and Castlemont (D5).
Defending champions are Mitty (D1), Burlingame (D2), Newark Memorial (D3), King City (D4) and Washington (D5).
In Division 1 first-round play, eighth seed Davis stunned No. 1 Dougherty Valley, No. 4 Alvarez beat No. 5 Clovis North, No. 6 De La Salle shut out No. 3 Edison and No. 7 Bellarmine defeated No. 2 Franklin 1-0.
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:
2025 NORCAL BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
Published