CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 football playoff scores/brackets: 27 of 28 first-round games complete (11-9-2024)
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs in seven divisions got underway Friday and there little to no upsets.
In fact, only three higher seeds knocked off lower seed out of 27 games played on Friday.
Folsom, ranked 12th in the state, is after its fourth straight Division I championship, the largest in all divisions. The 9-1 Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed followed by No. 2 Oak Ridge, No. 3 Central Catholic and No. 4 Inderkum, which all got first-round byes.
Rounding out the rest of the Division 1 field is No. 5 Granite Bay, No. 6 Turlock, No. 7 Monterey Trail, No. 8 Downey, No. 9 Edison, No. 10 Lincoln, No. 11 Laguna Creek and No. 12 Pleasant Grove.
Other top seeds Rocklin (D2), which edged out No. 2 St. Mary's, Oakdale (D3), Twelve Bridges (D4), Hughson (D5), Bradshaw Christian (D6) and Summerville (D7), all had byes on Friday.
Besides Folsom, other defending champions are Rocklin (D2), Grant (D3), Escalon (D4), Casa Roble (D5), Hughson (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).
The quarterfinals in each division take place Nov. 15, the semifinals are Nov. 22 and the finals are Nov. 30.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
FOOTBALL BRACKETS FOR THE SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 1
No. 8 Downey 44, No. 9 Edison 41
No. 5 Granite Bay 42, No. 12 Pleasant Grove 0
No. 6 Turlock 48, No. 11 Laguna Creek 13
No. 7 Monterey Trail 53, No. 10 Lincoln 34
DIVSION 2
No. 8 Elk Grove 32, No. 9 Kimball 7
No. 5 Rodriguez 30, No. 12 Chavez 28
No. 6 Jesuit 42, No. 11 Lodi 14
No. 7 Vacaville 35, No. 10 Atwater 21
DIVISION 3
No. 8 Woodcreek 56, No. 9 Armijo 33
No. 5 Destiny Christian 57, No. 12 Ponderosa 6
No. 6 Vista del Lago 42, No. 11 Johansen 0
No. 7 Merced 41, No. 10 Rio Americano 35
DIVISION 4
No. 9 Sierra 26, No. 8 Yuba City 20
No. 5 Escalon 30, No. 12 Fairfield 7
No. 10 East Union 21, No. 7 Nevada Union 14
DIVISION 5
No. 8 El Dorado 19, No. 9 Lincoln 14
No. 5 Casa Roble 27, No. 12 Foothill 26
No. 6 Hilmar 14, No. 11 Livingston 7
No. 7 Oakmont 42, No. 10 Dixon 13
DIVISION 6
No. 8 Ripon Christian 21, No. 9 Bear River 6
No. 5 Orestimba 33, No. 12 Dilhi 0
No. 11 Calveras 24, No. 6 Wheatland 14
No. 7 Liberty Ranch 35, No. 10 Ripon 0
DIVISION 7
No. 8 Gustine 21, No. 9 Golden Sierra 18
No. 5 Big Valley Christian 49, No. 12 Valley Christian 0
No. 8 Rio Vista 47, No. 11 Esparto 14
No. 7 Denair 49, No. 10 Delta 16