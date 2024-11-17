CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 football playoff scores/brackets: second round complete (11-16-2024)
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs in seven divisions got through its second round Saturday.
Folsom, ranked 12th in the state, is after its fourth straight Division I championship, the largest in all divisions. The 10-1 Bulldogs rolled to a 68-28 win over Downey and will now face fourth-seed Inderkum, a 35-20 winnver over Granite Bay.
On the other side of the bracket, Turlock won the playoff game of the year thus far, with a 43-42 win at Central Catholic, going for a 2-point play at the end of overtime. Turlock will no travel to No. 2 Oak Ridge, a 45-20 winner over Monterey Trail.
Other top seeds Rocklin (D2), which edged out No. 2 St. Mary's, Oakdale (D3), Twelve Bridges (D4), Hughson (D5), Bradshaw Christian (D6) and Summerville (D7), all had byes on Friday. All seven of the top seeds advanced to the semifinals.
Besides Folsom, other defending champions are Rocklin (D2), Grant (D3), Escalon (D4), Casa Roble (D5), Hughson (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).
The semifinals are Nov. 22 and the finals are Nov. 30.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
Check back for details on quarterfinal games below Division 2.
SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION 2024 FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES
DIVISION 1
No. 1 Folsom 68, No. 8 Downey 28
Despite 318 yards passing and four touchdowns from Downey's Carson Lamb, the Bulldogs (10-1) had little trouble advancing to the semifinals with leads of 21-0 after one quarter and 41-7 at halftime. Five-star junior quarterback Ryder Lyons threw seven touchdown passes, three each to Rob Larson and Taniela Tupou, and one to Daymion Rivera, who also scored on a 19-yard run. Kam Totton added a 91-yard kickoff return voer touchdown.
No. 4 Inderkum 35, No. 5 Granite Bay 20
Ricky Cole completed 28 of 40 for 286 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for another as the Tigers (9-2) breezed to win over the Grizzlies, who opened with a 42-0 win over Pleasant Grove. On Friday, Isaiah Ene rushed for two touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who finished 8-4.
No. 6 Turlock 43, No. 3 Central Catholic 42
Alex Ventura caught a 2-point conversion from Scout Silva to win the overtime thriller. A Joey Alcutt touchdown run — his fourth of the night — and PAt gave Central Catholic a 42-35 lead after the first possession of overtime. Silva, a freshman quarter, scored on a 9-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 42-41 but instead of kicking a PAT the Bulldogs (9-3) went for glory on the road and Ventura delivered with his conversion catch.
No. 2 Oak Ridge 45, No. 7 Monterey Trail 20
Joaquin Graves-Mercado threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns and Jason Womack rushed for two scores as the Trojans used a 21-0 third quarter to advance to next week's semifinals. D'Adrien Sanchers rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown for Monterey Trail.
DIVSION 2
No. 1 Rocklin 49, No. 8 Elk Grove 14
Rafi Merino, Derek Keeley and Alex Durham each rushed for touchdowns and Mavrik Collins caught won as host Rocklin rolled. the Thunder gave up just 169 yards and Collins and Chase Baker added scoop and score touchdowns for Rocklin.
No. 4 Manteca 58, No. 5 Rodriguez 18
The host Buffaloes exploded for 37 first-quarter points and had 51 by halftime in a game largely played with a running clock. Ruben Moreno opened the scoring with a 50-yard run and Elijah Stevenson added a 5-yard TD. That was followed by back to back kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns by Nate Slikker (50 yards) and Quinn Martinez (70 yards). Quarterback Owen Gully added TD passes of 30 yards to Martinez and 49 yards to Nikko Juarez, who later scored on a 67-yards run.
No. 3 Grant 49, No. 6 Jesuit 7
Brandon Lambert rushed for two touchdowns, Luke Alexander threw for two scores and Jojo Fotofili added a 50-yard pick six leading the host Pacers (8-3) to a lopsided win.
No. 2 St. Mary's 43, No. 7 Vacaville 7
Junior running back Anthony Alexander rushed 16 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams (9-2) won their seventh straight game and now get Grant in next weeks semifinals. Kenneth Moore III had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdowns and Osani Gayles added five catches.
DIVISION 3
No. 1 Oakdale 35, No. 8 Woodcreek 14
No. 5 Destiny Christian Academy 28, No. 4 Christian Brothers 7
No. 3 Vanden 28, No. 6 Vista del Lago 7
No. 2 West Park 45, No. 7 Merced 28
DIVISION 4
No. 1 Twelve Bridges 63, No. 9 Sierra 7
No. 4 Placer 42, No. 5 Escalon 2
No. 6 Sacramento 45, No. 3 Roseville 38
No. 2 Patterson 38, No. 10 East Union 22
DIVISION 5
No. 1 Hughson 28, No. 8 El Dorado 6
No. 4 Union Mine 55, No. 5 Casa Roble 41
No. 3 Lathrop 35, No. 6 Hillmar 14
No. 2 Sutter 47, No. 7 Oakmont 7
DIVISION 6
No. 1 Bradshaw Christian 55, No. 8 Ripon Christian 7
No. 4 Linden 47, No. 5 Orestimba 0
No. 3 Sonora 64, No. 11 Calaveras 7
No. 2 Woodland Christian 21, No. 7 Liberty Ranch 7
DIVISION 7
No. 1 Summerville 56, No. 8 Gustine 0
No. 5 Big Valley Christian 55, No. 4 Waterfold 25
No. 6 Rio Vista 14, No. 3 Elite 12
No. 2 Stone Ridge Christian 35, No. 7 Denair 15