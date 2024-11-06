High School

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-5-2024)

Semifinal play in all six divisions continues on Tuesday including Division 1 play where top seed Rocklin hosts No. 4 Pleasant Grove, and No. 3 St. Mary's travels to No. 2 Folsom

Mitch Stephens

Granite Bay volleyball senior setter Abigayle Gotwals about to serve in match with Bradshaw Christian on Aug. 25 2024. The Grizzlies play Vacaville in a Sac-Joaquin Section D2 semifinal match on Tuesday.
Granite Bay volleyball senior setter Abigayle Gotwals about to serve in match with Bradshaw Christian on Aug. 25 2024. The Grizzlies play Vacaville in a Sac-Joaquin Section D2 semifinal match on Tuesday. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The Sac-Joaquin Section girls high school volleyball player brackets are in and the action is well underway.

Semifinal play in all six divisions continues on Tuesday at 6 p.m. including Division 1 play where top seed Rocklin hosts No. 4 Pleasant Grove, and No. 3 St. Mary's travels to No. 2 Folsom.

In D2, fourth-seed Del Oro travels to No. 1 Christian Brothers, while second seed Vacaville hosts No. 6 Granite Bay.

In D3, top seed Vanden hosts No. 4 Ripon Christian and third-seed Roseville travels to second seed Vista del Lago.

In D4, fourth-seed Bear River travels to No. 1 Ripon, while third-seed Hillmar travels to No. 2 Liberty Ranch.

In D5, top seed Big Valley Christian hosts No. 4 Bret Harte, nd third seed Woodland Christian travels to Bradshaw Christian.

And in D6, top seed Vacaville Christian hosts No. 4 Forest Lake Christian and second seed Sacramento Waldorf hosts No. 3 Stone Ridge Christian.

CIF SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California