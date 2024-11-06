CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-5-2024)
The Sac-Joaquin Section girls high school volleyball player brackets are in and the action is well underway.
Semifinal play in all six divisions continues on Tuesday at 6 p.m. including Division 1 play where top seed Rocklin hosts No. 4 Pleasant Grove, and No. 3 St. Mary's travels to No. 2 Folsom.
In D2, fourth-seed Del Oro travels to No. 1 Christian Brothers, while second seed Vacaville hosts No. 6 Granite Bay.
In D3, top seed Vanden hosts No. 4 Ripon Christian and third-seed Roseville travels to second seed Vista del Lago.
In D4, fourth-seed Bear River travels to No. 1 Ripon, while third-seed Hillmar travels to No. 2 Liberty Ranch.
In D5, top seed Big Valley Christian hosts No. 4 Bret Harte, nd third seed Woodland Christian travels to Bradshaw Christian.
And in D6, top seed Vacaville Christian hosts No. 4 Forest Lake Christian and second seed Sacramento Waldorf hosts No. 3 Stone Ridge Christian.