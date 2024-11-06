CIF San Diego 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-5-2024)
The San Diego Section girls high school volleyball player brackets are in and the action is well underway.
Semifinal play in all seven divisions continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Open Division play between fifth-seed San Marcos at No. 1 Cathedral Catholic and No. 7 Francis Parker at No. 6 Torrey Pines.
In the Division 1 semifinals, No. 9 Rancho Bernardo, coming off a 3-1 upset over No. 1 Sage Creek, travels to fourth seed El Capitan; while second seed Eastlake hosts No. 11 Point Loma, which upset No. 3 Christian.
In D2 on Wednesday, No. 1 Coronado hosts fifth-seed University City and Scripps Ranch travels to La Jolla Country Day.
In D3 on Tuesday, top seed High Tech San Diego hosts No. 5 Santana, while No. 11 Olympian plays at No. 2 Brawley.
In D4 on Wednesday, Lincoln-San Diego (25-7) hosts Canyon Hills (9-12).
In D5 on Wednesday, fifth seed Kearny (14-16) travels to top seed Southwest San Diego (14-16) while Orange Glen (14-13) hosts San Ysidro (21-13).
And in D5-AA on Tuesday, fifth seed Escondido Adventist Academy travels to top seed Rock Academy, and second-seed Monarch hos Preuss UCSD.