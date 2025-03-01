CIF Southern Section 2025 high school basketball championship recap: scores, stats
The CIF Southern Section 2025 boys and girls high school basketball championships will be played February 28 and March 1.
A combined 20 champions will be crowned this weekend — 10 boys' teams and 10 girls' teams, including the almighty Open Division.
The boys' Open Division game will be played on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and the girls' is set for 8:30 p.m. — both at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The girls' game is set between No. 1 Ontario Christiana and No. 2 Etiwanda.
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks punched its ticket to the final with a win over Harvard-Westlake last Friday night in Pool A and will take on Eastvale Roosevelt in the Open championship after defeating St. John Bosco Tuesday.
The matchup between Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes and Roosevelt's Brayden Burries will be must-see TV. (PREVIEW & PREDICTION)
Broadcast info: All finals will be broadcast on the NFHS Network. The boys and girls Open, and the boys Division 1 final will also be televised on FanDuel TV.
Here is a full recap of all the CIF championships ...
CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — AZUSA PACIFIC UNIV.
D2A (GIRLS) - Pilibos 55. La Mirada 40: The Eagles win the Division 4A final thanks to a team-high 13 points from Talia Kasbarian. Lara Kasbarian and Nanar Shahinian each scored 10 for Pilibos. Jael Arreguin led La Mirada with 19 points and seven rebounds.
D5A (GIRLS) - Gabrielino 38, Rosemead 23: Kimiko Nagata led Gabrielino with a team-high 15 points and five rebounds. Ava Yamashita added 11 points and six rebounds.
6PM - Arroyo vs. Rosemead, BOYS 5A (NFHS)
8PM - St. Bonaventure vs. Canyon/CC, BOYS 2A (NFHS)
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — TOYOTA ARENA
D2A (GIRLS) - Rolling Hills Prep 51, Rosary 49: Rolling Hills Prep trailed 17-0 and 24-2 before rallying to win the game on two free throws with one second left by sophomore Regan Enright. Enright finished with 17 points and five steals.
4PM - Mark Keppel vs. Cerritos, GIRLS 3AA (NFHS)
6PM - Brentwood vs. Rancho Christian, GIRLS D1 (NFHS)
8PM - North Torrance vs. Oak Park, GIRLS 2AA (NFHS)
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — TOYOTA ARENA
9:30AM - Ramona vs. Santiago/GG, BOYS 4AA (NFHS)
11:15AM - San Dimas vs. Aquinas, BOYS 3A (NFHS)
1PM - Pacifica Christian/OC vs. Fairmont Prep, BOYS 2AA (NFHS)
4:30PM - Los Alamitos vs. Mira Costa, BOYS D1 (FanDuel TV/NFHS)
6:30PM - Notre Dame/SO vs. Roosevelt, BOYS OPEN (FanDuel TV/NFHS)
8:30PM - Ontario Christian vs. Etiwanda, GIRLS OPEN (FanDuel TV/NFHS)
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — EDISON HIGH
10AM - Santa Ana vs. Hillcrest, GIRLS 5AA (NFHS)
12PM - Kaiser vs. Diamond Ranch, BOYS 5A (NFHS)
2PM - Tesoro vs. Serra, GIRLS 4AA (NFHS)
4PM - California vs. Citrus Hill, BOYS 4A (NFHS)
6PM - El Toro vs. Cantwell Sacred Heart, GIRLS 3A (NFHS)
8PM - Knight vs. Sage Hill, BOYS 3AA (NFHS)
TICKET & PARKING INFO
Toyota Arena ticket info: General admission $24; Student $12; Child (13-5) $12
Toyota Arena parking info: $15 (charge or debit card only)
Azusa Pacific University ticket info: General admission $22; Student $11; Child (13-5) $11
Azusa Pacific University parking info: No charge
Edison High ticket info: General admission $15; Students $7; Child (13-5) $7
Edison High parking info: $10 (cash only)
