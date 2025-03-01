High School

CIF Southern Section 2025 high school basketball championship recap: scores, stats

This page is dedicated to updating throughout Friday and Saturday with final scores, notable stats and winners of the CIF basketball championships.

Tarek Fattal

Pacifica Christian of Orange County taking on Saugus in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Pacifica Christian of Orange County taking on Saugus in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. / Matthew Plugge

The CIF Southern Section 2025 boys and girls high school basketball championships will be played February 28 and March 1.

A combined 20 champions will be crowned this weekend — 10 boys' teams and 10 girls' teams, including the almighty Open Division.

manual

The boys' Open Division game will be played on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and the girls' is set for 8:30 p.m. — both at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The girls' game is set between No. 1 Ontario Christiana and No. 2 Etiwanda.

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks punched its ticket to the final with a win over Harvard-Westlake last Friday night in Pool A and will take on Eastvale Roosevelt in the Open championship after defeating St. John Bosco Tuesday.

The matchup between Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes and Roosevelt's Brayden Burries will be must-see TV. (PREVIEW & PREDICTION)

Broadcast info: All finals will be broadcast on the NFHS Network. The boys and girls Open, and the boys Division 1 final will also be televised on FanDuel TV.

Here is a full recap of all the CIF championships ...

CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP

FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — AZUSA PACIFIC UNIV.
D2A (GIRLS) - Pilibos 55. La Mirada 40: The Eagles win the Division 4A final thanks to a team-high 13 points from Talia Kasbarian. Lara Kasbarian and Nanar Shahinian each scored 10 for Pilibos. Jael Arreguin led La Mirada with 19 points and seven rebounds.

D5A (GIRLS) - Gabrielino 38, Rosemead 23: Kimiko Nagata led Gabrielino with a team-high 15 points and five rebounds. Ava Yamashita added 11 points and six rebounds.

6PM - Arroyo vs. Rosemead, BOYS 5A (NFHS)
8PM - St. Bonaventure vs. Canyon/CC, BOYS 2A (NFHS)

FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — TOYOTA ARENA
D2A (GIRLS) - Rolling Hills Prep 51, Rosary 49: Rolling Hills Prep trailed 17-0 and 24-2 before rallying to win the game on two free throws with one second left by sophomore Regan Enright. Enright finished with 17 points and five steals.

4PM - Mark Keppel vs. Cerritos, GIRLS 3AA (NFHS)
6PM - Brentwood vs. Rancho Christian, GIRLS D1 (NFHS)
8PM - North Torrance vs. Oak Park, GIRLS 2AA (NFHS)

SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — TOYOTA ARENA
9:30AM - Ramona vs. Santiago/GG, BOYS 4AA (NFHS)
11:15AM - San Dimas vs. Aquinas, BOYS 3A (NFHS)
1PM - Pacifica Christian/OC vs. Fairmont Prep, BOYS 2AA (NFHS)
4:30PM - Los Alamitos vs. Mira Costa, BOYS D1 (FanDuel TV/NFHS)
6:30PM - Notre Dame/SO vs. Roosevelt, BOYS OPEN (FanDuel TV/NFHS)
8:30PM - Ontario Christian vs. Etiwanda, GIRLS OPEN (FanDuel TV/NFHS)

SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — EDISON HIGH
10AM - Santa Ana vs. Hillcrest, GIRLS 5AA (NFHS)
12PM - Kaiser vs. Diamond Ranch, BOYS 5A (NFHS)
2PM - Tesoro vs. Serra, GIRLS 4AA (NFHS)
4PM - California vs. Citrus Hill, BOYS 4A (NFHS)
6PM - El Toro vs. Cantwell Sacred Heart, GIRLS 3A (NFHS)
8PM - Knight vs. Sage Hill, BOYS 3AA (NFHS)

TICKET & PARKING INFO

Toyota Arena ticket info: General admission $24; Student $12; Child (13-5) $12
Toyota Arena parking info: $15 (charge or debit card only)

Azusa Pacific University ticket info: General admission $22; Student $11; Child (13-5) $11
Azusa Pacific University parking info: No charge

Edison High ticket info: General admission $15; Students $7; Child (13-5) $7
Edison High parking info: $10 (cash only)

BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

