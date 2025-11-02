CIF Southern Section 2025 high school football playoff brackets, Divisions 1-14
It's win or go home.
The high school football postseason is here in the CIF Southern Section, which is comprised of 14 divisions, including the marquee Division 1 field, which is made up of eight teams led by No. 1 St. John Bosco despite its season finale loss to Mater Dei.
All eight teams will have a first-round bye for November 7 before matching up in the quarterfinals the following week. No. 1 St. John Bosco will host No. 8 Orange Lutheran, No. 2 Corona Centennial will host No. 7 Servite, No. 4 Sierra Canyon will host No. 5 Santa Margarita, and No. 3 Mater Dei will host No. 6 Mission Viejo.
Mater Dei is the defending Division 1 champion.
D-2 AND D-3 ARE WIDE OPEN
The matchups in Division 2 and 3 are box office. The two divisions are toss ups - there are no 'favorites'.
Murrieta Valley is the No. 1 seed in Division 2 for the second straight season. The Nighthawks fell to Newbury Park in the D2 final last fall. The No. 2 seed is Chaparral out of the Big West-North League. Murrieta Valley will host Corona del Mar. Chaparral will host Chaminade.
OTHER D2 MATCHUPS: Tustin at Rancho Cucamonga, Yorba Linda at Los Alamitos, Downey at San Juan Hills, Beaumont at San Clemente, Damien at Vista Murrieta and Leuzinger at Crean Lutheran.
Bishop Amat, led by first-year coach Kory Minor, and Capistrano Valley are the top seeds in Division 3.
DIVISION 3 MATCHUPS: Murrieta Mesa at Bishop Amat, Oak Hills at Pacifica/Oxnard, Laguna Beach at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Mira Costa at Chino Hills, Aquinas at Dana Hills, Palos Verdes at Valencia, Huntington Beach at Edison and Inglewood at Capistrano Valley.
BRACKETS
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2
- DIVISION 3
- DIVISION 4
- DIVISION 5
- DIVISION 6
- DIVISION 7
- DIVISION 8
- DIVISION 9
- DIVISION 10
- DIVISION 11
- DIVISION 12
- DIVISION 13
- DIVISION 14
WATCH BRACKET REVEAL SHOW
Tarek Fattal hosted a bracket reveal show Sunday morning on the FATTAL FACTOR for the CIF Southern Section football playoffs.
