High School

CIF Southern Section boys, girls basketball 2025 playoff brackets, pairings

All the 2025 high school boys, girls basketball playoff divisions and pairings on one page, from the Open Division to Division 5A.

Tarek Fattal

Sierra Canyon forward Maxi Adams drives to the hoop against Notre Dame at the Intuit Dome.
Sierra Canyon forward Maxi Adams drives to the hoop against Notre Dame at the Intuit Dome. / Greg Fiore

The CIF Southern Section announced the 2024-25 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.

In the section's first year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation. Despite the football playoffs using the same system the last four seasons, the basketball community was curious on what the playoffs would look like ... well, now we know.

VIDEO: How CIF creates basketball playoff divisions with computer rankings

The headlining news on Saturday came from the boys' Open Division, which will be comprised of 10 teams due to the obvious parity at the top. It's the first time the almighty division has been more than eight teams since 2017 (when it was 16). The field has been eight teams since 2018.

JAN. 30: Basketball parity could forge 10-team Open Division playoff

Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball in chronological order.

BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
