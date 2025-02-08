CIF Southern Section boys, girls basketball 2025 playoff brackets, pairings
The CIF Southern Section announced the 2024-25 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
In the section's first year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation. Despite the football playoffs using the same system the last four seasons, the basketball community was curious on what the playoffs would look like ... well, now we know.
The headlining news on Saturday came from the boys' Open Division, which will be comprised of 10 teams due to the obvious parity at the top. It's the first time the almighty division has been more than eight teams since 2017 (when it was 16). The field has been eight teams since 2018.
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball in chronological order.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
