Parity Atop CIF Southern Section Basketball Could Create Larger Open Field, Again
There are roughly two weeks left in the CIF Southern Section boys basketball season. That means after Wednesday's latest edition of the playoff computer rankings, the Open Division field is beginning to take shape.
But the $1 million question each year is: how many teams will create the Open Division field?
Since 2018, the Open Division has been comprised of eight teams until last season (2025) when the Southern Section decided to take 10 teams in its first year under the competitive equity system (computer rankings). Harvard-Westlake, Eastvale Roosevelt, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, Sierra Canyon, JSerra, Redondo Union, La Mirada and Heritage Christian were selected.
This year's parity atop the computer rankings could forge another large field, like 10, 12 or maybe even 16 teams. There's certainly a valid argument for it, and here's how and why ...
The no-brainer Open Division teams this year are: No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 2 Redondo Union, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 4 Harvard-Westlake, No. 5 Santa Margarita and No. 6 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. That's the top six, according to the latest computer rankings. Even if one stumbles before season's end, it's unlikely any of them will drop from the Open Division playoffs due to their total wins and/or strength of schedule.
In fact, if a top-end team loses unexpectedly, it strengthens the argument for a larger Open Division field ...
When you start to look at the next ilk of teams, that's when the argument for a larger Open Division field gets stronger.
No. 7 Corona Centennial, led by Stanford commit Isaiah Rogers, is unbeaten in its league and No. 8 St. Francis took Sierra Canyon to the brink, beat Crespi and Arcadia. Not to mention, the Golden Knights possess the best 2027 prospect in California in 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo.
Those eight teams would create a fantastic Open Division field if the season ended today. But there's still two weeks of basketball to play, and more deserving teams could add big wins to their deserving resumes. And adding them would not water down the field.
MORE OPEN DIVISION-QUALITY TEAMS
What about a 12-team field?
Coach Mike LeDuc's No. 9 Damien squad is 23-4 and unbeaten in the Baseline League.
No. 11 La Mirada, led by highly-touted Gene Roebuck, is also dominating its league with wins over San Gabriel Academy, Crespi and has a bevy of quality out-of-state victories.
No. 12 Crean Lutheran is on the cusp with a roster that belongs among the Open Division teams, but questionable losses have kept the Saints on the bubble.
The new kid on the block would be No. 10 Corona del Mar at 23-1. Most would view the Sea Kings as a victim of the computer system, essentially rating them too high for their own good due to such a great record against a mediocre schedule. But don't be surprised if CdM drops due to its remaining games which include unranked Marina, No. 55 Edison, No. 94 Huntington Beach and No. 87 Newport Harbor.
Nevertheless, if you ask CdM coach Jason Simco about the Sea Kings being in the Open, he doesn't want anyone's sympathy. He wants a shot at the big programs with a bring-it-on attitude.
COULD THE OPEN DIVISION BE 16 TEAMS?
What about 16? Though it might be a long shot, there's certainly a strong argument that a competitive 16-team field can be made.
Even if Corona del Mar drops out of the top 12, the next crop of teams is very good — and even more importantly — has a chance to rise in the rankings.
No. 13 Crespi could absolutely make noise in the year-end Mission League tournament and make things interesting, especially with how well the Celts played in the Classic at Damien.
No. 14 Etiwanda is 22-2 and will likely see Damien in the Baseline League tournament. What if they win that game?
How about No. 15 JSerra? Santa Margarita needed a Rodney Westmoreland fall away 3-pointer with no time left to beat the Lions.
No. 16 Inglewood has the most prolific scorer in America in Jason Crowe Jr.. No. 17 Bishop Montgomery has one of the best coaches in California in Doug Mitchell, who won a CIF State Open Division title in 2017.
No. 20 Rolling Hills Prep lost to Harvard-Westlake by just four and is led by one of California's all-time great coaches in Harvey Kitani, who is creeping up on 1,000 career wins.
GRIPES ABOUT MORE TEAMS IN THE OPEN
Lastly, the biggest contention basketball coaches or basketball pundits might have with an Open Division field that has more than eight teams is the CIF State playoff berths.
Since the field went to eight teams in 2018, the CIF Southern Section has guaranteed all eight teams a berth to the CIF State playoffs regardless of how teams performed in pool play. A team could go 0-3 and keep playing.
The format for a field with 10, 12 or 16 teams means some teams do not automatically advance to the state playoffs. However, in the example of 10 teams (like the 2025 playoffs), each team is guaranteed four games to earn its state playoff berth. In a 10-team field, the last place finishers in each 5-team pool did not advance to the state playoffs.
Additionally, making teams compete throughout the entirety of the Open Division playoffs for their CIF State postseason fate ensures every single game matters. In an 8-team field, some scenarios produce the final game of pool play to be meaningless.
The final day of the regular season is Feb. 4. The CIF Southern Section will announce the playoff pairings on Sunday, Feb. 8.
