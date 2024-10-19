CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoff brackets, Divisions 1-10
The CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoff brackets were released Saturday morning, revealing the 296 teams that qualified for the postseason, which is comprised of 10 divisions.
Sierra Canyon (30-3) and Mater Dei (31-4) are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Division 1 bracket, respectively. The Division 1 field is unlike the other nine divisions due to the pool-play format.
POOL A includes Sierra Canyon, Mira Costa, Marymount and Temecula Valley.
POOL B includes Mater Dei, Redondo Union, Huntington Beach and Los Alamitos.
Pool play games will be played on October 23, 29 and November 2. The final is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at Cerritos College.
Saugus, Rosary Academy, Santa Fe, Loma Linda Academy, South Pasadena, Paraclete, Charter Oak, South El Monte, and Delphi Academy were awarded No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions.
PLAYOFFS BRACKETS
