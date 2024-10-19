High School

CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoff brackets, Divisions 1-10

Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Division 1 playoffs, respectively.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Sierra Canyon girls volleyball is the No. 1 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
The CIF Southern Section girls volleyball playoff brackets were released Saturday morning, revealing the 296 teams that qualified for the postseason, which is comprised of 10 divisions.

Sierra Canyon (30-3) and Mater Dei (31-4) are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Division 1 bracket, respectively. The Division 1 field is unlike the other nine divisions due to the pool-play format.

POOL A includes Sierra Canyon, Mira Costa, Marymount and Temecula Valley.
POOL B includes Mater Dei, Redondo Union, Huntington Beach and Los Alamitos.

CIF Southern Section girls volleyball 2024 Division 1 bracket
Pool play games will be played on October 23, 29 and November 2. The final is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at Cerritos College.

Saugus, Rosary Academy, Santa Fe, Loma Linda Academy, South Pasadena, Paraclete, Charter Oak, South El Monte, and Delphi Academy were awarded No. 1 seeds in their respective divisions.

PLAYOFFS BRACKETS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

