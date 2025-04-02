CIF Southern Section high school baseball playoff computer rankings (4/1/25)
The first edition of the CIF Southern Section high school baseball computer rankings have been revealed.
These computer rankings will be used to determine the playoff fate of qualified teams this postseason under the Southern Section's new 'competitive equity' model that bases its playoff system off the current year's performance.
INITIAL BASEBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
In previous seasons, a team's playoff division was determined before the season started. In recent years those divisions were created from the previous two years performance. In years before that, the divisions were created in different ways, like school enrollment size and geography.
Football has been using the model for three seasons. Boys and girls basketball used the computer-ranking system for the first time this season.
Baseball and softball are up next.
Now that enough data has been used to create the computer rankings, the CIF Southern Section will release updated computer rankings each week until the playoff pairings are released in the second week of May.
COMPUTER TOP 10
1. Corona High (11-0)
2. Huntington Beach (9-1)
3. Crespi (12-0)
4. Aquinas (8-1)
5. Santa Margarita (8-4)
6. Orange Lutheran (11-1)
7. Arcadia (14-2)
8. Harvard-Westlake (9-5)
9. Los Osos (7-3)
10. El Dorado (12-3)