CIF Southern Section high school baseball semifinals; quarterfinal scores (5/23/2025)
The CIF Southern Section high school baseball semifinals are set for Tuesday, May 27. But it didn't come without drama ...
(NOTE: Full playoff brackets for all divisions below)
Crespi's Nate Lopez hit walk-off single to shallow left-center field to lift the Celts to a 3-2 victory over Mira Costa in nine innings. Before that, Gavin Huff hit a game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras. The Celts advance to take on Santa Margarita in the Division 1 semis.
Santa Margarita won in dramatic fashion, too. Warren Gravel IV with a bloop hit to right field to give the Eagles a 5-4 victory over Los Alamitos.
No. 1 Corona defeated Norco 2-0. Ethin Bingamin threw a one-hitter. The defending Division 1 champions will take on St. John Bosco in the semifinals Tuesday. St. John Bosco's Jaden Jackson hit a clutch double in the ninth inning to defeat Villa Park 4-3 on the road.
DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS: Crespi vs. Santa Magarita | Corona vs. St. John Bosco
In Division 2, West Ranch defeated Sultana 10-0 thanks to a no-hitter from Hunter Manning, who struck out eight batters. Mater Dei's Brandom Thomas struck out 13 in the Monarchs' 2-0 win over Foothill.
DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS: West Ranch vs. Etiwanda | Fountain Valley vs. Mater Dei
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released Sunday. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
