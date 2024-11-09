CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs: First-round results, quarterfinal matchups
In the blink of an eye, each CIF Southern Section high school football playoff division is down to just eight teams. The opening round of the postseason was played Friday night, and the quarterfinals in all divisions - 1 through 14 - are set.
Two No. 1-seeds were knocked off. West Torrance fell to West Valley 24-20 in Division 7 and Don Lugo in Division 11 lost to Portola 31-20. In Division 3, No. 1-seeded Simi Valley edged Notre Dame 49-47 in what might've been the most thrilling game of the opening round.
Brentwood beating St. Monica in double overtime, 38-32, in Division 10 might be a close second.
Here are the quarterfinal matchups and full brackets for Divisions 1 through 14.
QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS
(click division to see bracket and first-round scores)
DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon at Mater Dei
Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo
JSerra at Orange Lutheran
Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley at Los Alamitos
San Juan Hills at Oaks Christian
Serra at Yorba Linda
Newbury at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
La Habra at Simi Valley
Crean Lutheran at Loyola
Edison at Bonita
Vista Murrieta at Cajon
DIVISION 4
Redondo Union at St. Bonaventure
Culver City at Apple Valley
Long Beach Poly at Oxnard Pacifica
El Modena at Thousand Oaks
DIVISION 5
Huntington Beach at Summit
Rio Mesa at La Serna
Lakewood at Foothill
Mayfair at Palos Verdes
DIVSION 6
Muir at St. Francis
Northwood at Murrieta Mesa
Glendora at Rancho Verde
Dana Hills at San Dimas
DIVISION 7
West Torrance at Oak Park
Rio Hondo Prep at ML King
Golden Valley at Warren
Peninsula at Yucaipa
DIVISION 8
Beckman or Rancho Mirage vs. Lancaster
Serrano at Hemet
Salesian at Irvine
St. Pius at Segerstrom
DIVISION 9
Highland at Burbank
Quartz Hill at Sonora
Long Beach Wilson at Village Christian
Great Oak at St. Genevieve
DIVISION 10
St. Anthony at Shadow Hills
Pacifica/GG at Brentwood
South Pasadena at Valley View
Silverado at Chino
DIVISION 11
Crespi or Santa Paula vs. Portola
Baldwin Park at Big Bear
El Rancho at Los Amigos
San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace
DIVISION 12
Mary Star at Dos Pueblos
Palmdale at Chaffey
Carter at Canyon Springs
Estancia at Wilson/HH
DIVISION 13
Gahr at Artesia
Arrowhead Christian at Anaheim
Lynwood at El Monte
San Marino at Pasadena
DIVISION 14
Nordhoff at Duarte
San Gabriel at Costa Mesa
Century at Ganesha
Pioneer at La Quinta
