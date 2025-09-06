CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 2 (9/5/25)
Frankly, it's been hard to focus on football played on the field this week after what is transpiring at Bishop Montgomery High School.
The Catholic archdiocese and school canceled Bishop Montgomery's varsity 2025 season after a multitude of CIF violations were revealed. The story took a turn when Brett Steigh, the high school football 'Money Man' came onto FATTAL FACTOR Monday night to unveil all the deals he's been making at Narbonne, St. Bernard, and now Bishop Montgomery.
Steigh admitted to paying families upwards of $50,000 (plus expenses) to move players to these programs to play football, most recently Bishop Montgomery, which had 24 football transfers.
- VIDEO: Bishop Montgomery players told season canceled
- AUDIO: Bishop Montgomery parents upset with school admin
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5
Mater Dei 21, Kahuku 18: The Monarchs were only up 8-7 at halftime.
St. John Bosco 21, St. Frances (MD) 14: Madden Williams had a huge game for the Braves with eight catches, 193 yards and a TD.
Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14: Luke Fahey threw five TDs and the defense had eight sacks.
Basha (AZ) 30, Orange Lutheran 24: The Lancers were trailing 24-0 at halftime, but their comeback bid falls short.
Santa Margarita 45, Highland 13: The Eagles roll in the high desert. QB Trace Johnson threw touchdowns.
Los Alamitos 41, Gardena Serra 21: The Griffins with a big statement win.
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 3: The Cougars get a well-deserved win.
Servite 46, Chaminade 3: The Friars have two quality wins in a row after a blowout loss to Centennial in Week 0.
Long Beach Poly 28, Tustin 27: The Jackrabbits rallied in the final quarter after trailing 27-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Damien 38, St. Paul 28: The Spartans move to 3-0.
San Clemente 35, Chaparral 34: The Tritons edged Chaparral
Beaumont 41, Summit 14: Cougars move to 3-0.
Bishop Amat 42, Valencia 38: Ryan Salcedo broke for an 85-yard TD run with 54 seconds left.
Edison 31, Lakewood 0: The Chargers roll.
John Curtis Christian (LA) 54, Cathedral 26: The Phantoms have allowed more than 100 points in the last two games.
JSerra, Kamehameha (HI)
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: