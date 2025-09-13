CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 3 (9/12/25)
Since Week 1 of the high school football season in Southern California, the headlines coming out of Bishop Montgomery High School have somewhat overshadowed the football on the field each Friday night.
More news came out of the Catholic private school Friday afternoon when the CIF deemed 19 football players ineligible to compete in any sport or at any CIF school until 2027. The decision came after Bishop Montgomery's internal investigation which was prompted by a multitude of CIF violations from within the football program, which eventually led to the Archdiocese and school canceling the 2025 varsity football season.
Nevertheless, the show must go on, as they say. Here are the scores and notable stat lines from the Top 25 football teams in the CIF Southern Section from Week 3.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, SEPT. 12
St. John Bosco 42, Serra San Mateo 0: The Braves stay unbeaten and appear to be playing the best football in the Southland along with Sierra Canyon and Mission Viejo.
Corona Centennial 42, Mater Dei 36: Huskies knock off Mater Dei for the first time since 2015.
Mission Viejo 34, San Diego Lincoln 24: The Diablos have taken down two out-of-section powers in two straight weeks in Folsom and Lincoln.
Sierra Canyon 49, Downey 7: Trailblazers defense holds Oscar Rios to 3 of 12 passing for just 32 yards. Sierra Canyon has outscored its opponents 177-7 in four games.
Santa Margarita 44, Oaks Christian 14: Duce Smith ran for 122 yards and three TDs in the win. Carson Palmer's team has won three straight.
Orange Lutheran 35, Gardena Serra 14: Lancers move to 3-1 and Serra drops to 2-2.
Los Alamitos 48, St. Paul 14: The Griffins are 5-0.
Servite 29, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 23: Servite rallied back after trailing 13-0 to win on the road.
Rockwall (TX) 34, San Juan Hills 26: The Stallions lose in Texas
Chaparral 54, Rancho Cucamonga 42: Big win for Chaparral.
Damien 24, Tustin 7: Damien defense had six sacks. QB Isaiah Arriaza threw for 201 yards and three TDs.
Murrieta Valley 56, Murrieta Mesa 6: The Nighthawks roll.
Beaumont 27, Chaminade 14: Beaumont stays unbeaten.
JSerra 24, Oak Hills 21: Lions have won two straight to get back to 2-2.
Vista Murrieta 29, Bishop Amat 10: Broncos move to 3-0.
