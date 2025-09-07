Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/7/25)
Frankly, it's been hard to focus on football played on the field this week after what is transpiring at Bishop Montgomery High School.
The Catholic archdiocese and school canceled Bishop Montgomery's varsity 2025 season after a multitude of CIF violations were revealed. The story took a turn when Brett Steigh, the high school football 'Money Man' came onto FATTAL FACTOR Monday night to unveil all the deals he's been making at Narbonne, St. Bernard, and now Bishop Montgomery.
Steigh admitted to paying families upwards of $50,000 (plus expenses) to move players to these programs to play football, most recently Bishop Montgomery, which had 24 football transfers.
That said, Week 2 was full of stunning results, including Bishop Amat knocking off Valencia; Los Alamitos beating Gardena Serra; and Tustin beating Long Beach Poly.
IN: Leuzinger, Downey, Palos Verdes, Vista Murrieta
OUT: Chaminade, Valencia, Chaparral, Cathedral
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0)
St. John Bosco has the more impressive win over nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy (MD), 21-14. | vs. San Mateo Serra
2. MATER DEI (2-0)
Monarchs barely get by Kahuku (HI), 21-18. | at Corona Centennial
3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0)
Luke Fahey threw five TDs in a lopsided win over Folsom and Ryder Lyons. | at San Diego Lincoln
4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0)
Trailblazers have not allowed a points in three games after Saturday's 45-0 win over Punahou (HI) | at Downey
5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1)
Eagles roll over Palmdale Highland. | at Oaks Christian
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1)
Lancers comeback bid in Arizona against Basha falls short, 31-24. | vs. Gardena Serra
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1)
Huskies beat Bingham (UT) 42-6. Six different players scored touchdowns. | vs. Mater Dei
8. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0)
The Griffins fly up the Top 25 after a big win over Gardena Serra. | vs. St. Paul
9. SERVITE (2-1)
Kale Murphy is settling in well for Servite the last two games; threw three TD in a 46-3 win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
10. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-0)
Through three games San Juan Hills QB Timmy Herr has thrown 11 TDs and just one INT. He's completing 75% of his throws. | at Rockwall (TX)
11. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-2)
The Cougars get their first win of the season against a good Oak Hills team, 14-3. | vs. Chaparral
12. GARDENA SERRA (2-1)
Serra loses in a stunning result to Los Alamitos, 42-21. | at Orange Lutheran
13. DAMIEN (3-0)
Spartans stay unbeaten after beating St. Paul 38-28. | vs. Tustin
14. DOWNEY (3-0)
Rolled Millikan 55-7. | vs. Sierra Canyon
15. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1)
Nighthawks are coming off a BYE week. | vs. King
16. BEAUMONT (3-0)
Beaumont beats Summit 41-14. | at Chaminade
17. LEUZINGER (3-0)
Big test next week against JSerra. | at JSerra
18. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0)
Coming off a BYE week. | vs. Bishop Amat
19. YORBA LINDA (3-0)
Aiden Gutierrez ran for 98 yards on 14 carries in a 31-21 win over San Jacinto. | at Esperanza
20. OAK HILLS (2-1)
The Bulldogs take a loss to Rancho Cucamonga, 14-3. | vs. JSerra
21. TUSTIN (2-1)
The Tillers were up 21-0 but fall to Long Beach Poly 28-27. | at Damien
22. JSERRA (1-2)
The Lions get a much-needed win over Kamehameha (HI). | at Oak Hills
23. SAN CLEMENTE (2-1)
Eiler King threw for 288 yards and three TDs in a narrow 35-34 win over Chaparral. | vs. La Costa Canyon
24. EDISON (2-1)
The Chargers blank Lakewood 31-0. | at Palos Verdes
25. PALOS VERDES (2-1)
Ryan Rakowski has PV on a two-game winning streak. | vs. Edison
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
