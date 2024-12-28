High School

Classic at Damien high school basketball Day 2 scoreboard

Classic at Damien scores and notable stats from Day 2 of SoCal’s biggest high school basketball holiday tournament.

Tarek Fattal

La Mirada’s Gene Roebuck (left) and Redondo Union’s Hudson Mayes body up before an in-bounds play the Classic at Damien on Friday, December 27, 2024. / Tarek Fattal

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.

The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.

This page is dedicated to updating scores from Day 2 (Friday, Dec. 27) from all divisions with as many notable stats and tidbits.

PLATINUM DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

Redondo Union vs. La Mirada, 4PM

St. John Bosco vs. Heritage Christian, 5:30PM

Sandra Day O'Connor vs. Layton Christian (UT), 7PM

Roosevelt vs. Clovis North, 8:30PM

(bracket link)

GOLD DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

Campbell Hall vs. Village Christian, 3:30PM

Crespi vs. Dublin, 5PM

Inglewood vs. Anaheim/Canyon, 6:30PM

Rolling Hills Prep vs. Ironwood (AZ), 8PM

OTHER SCORES

Prescott (AZ) 93, Chatsworth 87 (OT): Alijah Arenas scored 56 points for Chatsworth, but it wasn’t enough as Prescott’s Uriah Tenette scored 54 points in an overtime victory.

(bracket link)

FOR SCORES IN OTHER DIVISIONS, CLICK HERE

