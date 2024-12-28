Classic at Damien high school basketball Day 2 scoreboard
LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.
The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.
This page is dedicated to updating scores from Day 2 (Friday, Dec. 27) from all divisions with as many notable stats and tidbits.
PLATINUM DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
Redondo Union vs. La Mirada, 4PM
St. John Bosco vs. Heritage Christian, 5:30PM
Sandra Day O'Connor vs. Layton Christian (UT), 7PM
Roosevelt vs. Clovis North, 8:30PM
GOLD DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
Campbell Hall vs. Village Christian, 3:30PM
Crespi vs. Dublin, 5PM
Inglewood vs. Anaheim/Canyon, 6:30PM
Rolling Hills Prep vs. Ironwood (AZ), 8PM
OTHER SCORES
Prescott (AZ) 93, Chatsworth 87 (OT): Alijah Arenas scored 56 points for Chatsworth, but it wasn’t enough as Prescott’s Uriah Tenette scored 54 points in an overtime victory.
FOR SCORES IN OTHER DIVISIONS, CLICK HERE
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: