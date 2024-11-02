Clovis East vs. Clovis North: Live score, updates of California high school football showdown (11/1/2024)
This should be better than good. And it could be a preview of a championship game to come.
Clovis East will host Clovis North to decide so much:
1. The Tri-River Athletic Conference title
2. The top seed in the Central Section's Division I playoffs, which will be announced Sunday.
3. City bragging rights.
At least for a couple of weeks.
Both at 4-0 in TRAC play, the two squads will likely be seeded 1-2 in the CS playoffs as well. Clovis East (9-0) is ranked No. 21 in the state by SBLive and Clovis North (7-2) is No. 2.
Last season it was Clovis North who went through TRAC play unbeaten on its way to a section title and 13-0 season before losing in the NorCal Division 1-AA championship game. North beat East twice last season, 31-21 and 34-28, the latter in the section title game. The Broncos have won 13 of the last 16 in the series dating back to 2010. They won the first nine in the series.
Many of the top players return for this one, including North's McKay Madsen, a tremendous all-aroiund athlete who carries the load offensively with 772 yard rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He and another top two-way player, Jackson Cinfel has carried the ball 146 times for 830 yards and seven touchdowns.
Madsen (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) is the state's No. 43 senior recruit with 19 college offers, including BYU, UCLA and Oregon.
Clovis East has a high-powered offensive attack, averaging better than 45 points per game. The Timberwolves are led by senior quarterback Tyus Miller (117 completions, 158 attempts, 74 percent, 1,973 yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions). He's also a big rushing threat with 492 yards but no scores. Blake Bathieu (40 catches, 733 yards, 13 touchdowns) is his No. 1 target.
