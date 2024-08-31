High School

De La Salle football runs over Grant Union in 2024 season-opening win (photos)

Quarterback Toa Faavare scores two rushing touchdowns in Spartans' 42-14 rout

Todd Shurtleff

De La Salle quarterback Toa Faavae scores one of his two rushing touchdowns Friday night.
De La Salle quarterback Toa Faavae scores one of his two rushing touchdowns Friday night. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Senior quarterback Toa Faavae scored two rushing touchdowns to lead De La Salle to a 42-14 victory over visiting Grant Union on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.

Running back Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL star Maurice, opened the scoring for the Spartans on a 65-yard touchdown run on just the third play of the game. Jones-Drew, who is a sophomore in his first season on the varsity, rushed for 100 yards on nine carries.

Faavae scored on runs of 17 and 9 yards in the second quarter as De La Salle held a commanding 28-0 lead at the half.

Quarterback Luke Alexander threw two touchdowns passes for Grant (1-1).

It was the first regular-season meeting between the two NorCal powers.

View photos by photograoher Dennis Lee of De La Salle's season opener in Concord:

De La Salle head coach Justin Alumbaugh looks on pregame before his team's season opener. / Photo by Dennis Lee
De La Salle players rush onto the field before the kick off against visiting Grant Union. /
Running back Duece Drew-Jones of De La Salle breaks into the open on a 65-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. / Photo by Dennis Lee
Grant coach Josiah Johnson gives instructions to quarterback Luke Alexander. / Photo by Dennis Lee
Running back Derrick Blanche (right) of De La Salle attempts to elude Grant linebacker Jeremiah Tuiileila. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Quarterback Toa Faavae scores on a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. / Photo by Dennis Lee
Toa Faavae celebrates in the back of the end zone with De La Salle students following his scoring run. / Photo by Dennis Lee
De La Salle defensive back Jaden Jefferson tackles Grant's Truman Broadnax from behind. / Photo by Dennis Lee
Grant quarterback Luke Alexander looks downfield for a receiver. / Photo by Dennis Lee
De La Salle defensive back Ant Dean (right) celebrates scoring on a fumble return in the second quarter. / Photo by Dennis Lee
