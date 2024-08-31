De La Salle football runs over Grant Union in 2024 season-opening win (photos)
Senior quarterback Toa Faavae scored two rushing touchdowns to lead De La Salle to a 42-14 victory over visiting Grant Union on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.
Running back Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL star Maurice, opened the scoring for the Spartans on a 65-yard touchdown run on just the third play of the game. Jones-Drew, who is a sophomore in his first season on the varsity, rushed for 100 yards on nine carries.
Faavae scored on runs of 17 and 9 yards in the second quarter as De La Salle held a commanding 28-0 lead at the half.
Quarterback Luke Alexander threw two touchdowns passes for Grant (1-1).
It was the first regular-season meeting between the two NorCal powers.
- Live score updates: De Lsa Salle beats Grant Union in California CIF high school football showdown
View photos by photograoher Dennis Lee of De La Salle's season opener in Concord:
- View and purchase photos from Dennis Lee's album on SBLive.