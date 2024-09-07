High School

De La Salle runs over Serra: CIF-North Coast Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores

De La Salle is once again atop the Northern California high school football hierarchy

Lance Smith

De La Salle quarterback Toa Faavae scores one of his two rushing touchdowns on Friday night.
De La Salle quarterback Toa Faavae scores one of his two rushing touchdowns on Friday night. /

The Northern California high school football crown, for now at least, has returned to the North Coast Section.

De La Salle steamrolled its rival Serra (San Mateo), the three-time defending NorCal Open Division representative, 39-10 in a shocker.

Many other NCS heavyweights have marquee matchups in Week 2 as well.

So, here's a look at incoming results from the top 15 teams in the CIF-NCS.

NCS WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday

WEEK 2 RESULTS:

FINAL: No. 1 De La Salle 39, Serra (San Mateo) 10

READ: DE LA SALLE ROUTS SERRA

No. 2 Pittsburg vs. Bishop Manogue

No. 3 San Ramon Valley vs. Soquel

No. 4 Monte Vista vs. Bishop O'Dowd

No. 5 San Marin vs. Foothill

No. 6 Cardinal Newman vs. Vacaville

No. 7 El Cerrito vs. Monterey Trail

No. 8 Acalanes vs. Mount Diablo

No. 9 Marin Catholic vs. St. Mary's (Stockton)

FINAL: Los Gatos 38, No. 10 Liberty (Brentwood) 21


No. 11 California vs. James Logan

No. 12 Clayton Valley Charter vs. College Park

No. 13 Windsor vs. Hayward

No. 14 St. Vincent de Paul vs. Truckee

No. 15 Las Lomas vs. Benicia

Published |Modified
Lance Smith

LANCE SMITH

Home/California