De La Salle runs over Serra: CIF-North Coast Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores
De La Salle is once again atop the Northern California high school football hierarchy
The Northern California high school football crown, for now at least, has returned to the North Coast Section.
De La Salle steamrolled its rival Serra (San Mateo), the three-time defending NorCal Open Division representative, 39-10 in a shocker.
Many other NCS heavyweights have marquee matchups in Week 2 as well.
So, here's a look at incoming results from the top 15 teams in the CIF-NCS.
NCS WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
WEEK 2 RESULTS:
FINAL: No. 1 De La Salle 39, Serra (San Mateo) 10
READ: DE LA SALLE ROUTS SERRA
No. 2 Pittsburg vs. Bishop Manogue
No. 3 San Ramon Valley vs. Soquel
No. 4 Monte Vista vs. Bishop O'Dowd
No. 5 San Marin vs. Foothill
No. 6 Cardinal Newman vs. Vacaville
No. 7 El Cerrito vs. Monterey Trail
No. 8 Acalanes vs. Mount Diablo
No. 9 Marin Catholic vs. St. Mary's (Stockton)
FINAL: Los Gatos 38, No. 10 Liberty (Brentwood) 21
No. 11 California vs. James Logan
No. 12 Clayton Valley Charter vs. College Park
No. 13 Windsor vs. Hayward
No. 14 St. Vincent de Paul vs. Truckee
No. 15 Las Lomas vs. Benicia
