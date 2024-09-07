Live score updates: Serra vs. De La Salle in Northern California high school football showdown between arch rivals
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA — It simply doesn't get much better than this in Northern California high school football.
De La Salle, the kings of the sport for three decades, were replaced three years ago but a rival school from the other side of the Bay — the Serra Padres from San Mateo.
The Spartans seemed prime to take back that unoffical crown when they post Serra Friday at Owen Owens Field. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. De La Salle seeks a little packback after losing to the Padres two straight years, including 28-0 last season.
Both teams started the season last week in resounding fashion, the the Spartans blasting then Sac-Joaquin Section second-ranked team Grant Union, 42-14 behind an explosive running attack and tough defense. Serra, meanwhile, having to replace 18 graduated starters, stunned the then state's No. 4 team Folsom, 22-21, with a stirring late fourth-quarter comeback.
De La Salle moved up to No. 6 in the SBLive California Power 25 rankings, while Serra moved up to No. 12. The Padres have represented Northern California in the CIF's top game, the Open Division, while De La Salle owns the most California state titles with seven, though the last was in 2015.
Live stream: You can watch Serra vs. De La Salle live on NFHS Network
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
The teams are coached by best friends, De La Salle's Justin Alumbaugh and Serra's Patrick Walsh. Both are considered two of the best in the state.
De La Salle features numerous players who starred on the team's 4x100-meter relay track team including quarterback Toa Faavae and running back/cornerback Jaden Jefferson. Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL back Maurice Jones-Drew, also was a track member and got off to a stellar varsity career last week with a 64-yard touchdown run on his first varsity carry.
In the win over Folsom, the Padres, jumped out to a 13-0 lead, fell behind 21-13 by halftime, then got a late touchdown, but missed the extra point. Serra recovered an onside kick, then Brode Smith, who earlier missed an extra point, drilled a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, finishing off one of the more unlikely wins in Walsh's career.
