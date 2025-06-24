Expect the unexpected when Folsom 5-star QB Ryder Lyons announces his college commitment Tuesday
What makes Folsom High School quarterback Ryder Lyons just so much fun to watch — any top-tier athlete really — is the surprise factor.
His ability to make plays — touchdowns, first downs out of nothing — his escapability and poise under fire truly makes him one of the most exciting high school football players we’ve watched in more than 40 years of covering the preps.
So, it wouldn’t surprise us if Lyons figuratively scrambled well out of the pocket Tuesday when announcing his college commitment and did not pick BYU or Oregon or USC, which by most experts’ opinions are his favorite destinations.
Why not join his best friend and top high school target Jameson Powell at Ole Miss, where the four-star wideout committed on Jan. 22?
Why not land at one of college football blue blood Ohio State, which hasn’t landed a quarterback yet from the Class of 2026, but has secured two of the nation’s top wide receivers, both from California juggernaut Mater Dei (Santa Ana), Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt?
Wouldn’t it just be like Lyons to break conventional thinking and norms to run past the only two schools he took official visits to, Oregon on June 13 and BYU (June 19)?
The confident, rugged, elusive 6-foot-3, 220-pounder — think right-handed Steve Young — has the moxie to make a decision all on his own, and somehow make it work.
We saw that on opening night of the 2024 season, when he pulled off the 13-yard touchdown run of the year, side-stepping a half-dozen Long Beach Poly defenders, ran through two or three more tacklers, before trucking a safety at the goal line during a 63-20 home victory.
RYDER LYONS | Gritty, revealing 2024 opening-game win
It was one of 14 he rushed for as a junior after going for 23 as a sophomore, leading the Bulldogs to a California State Division 1-A championship. In that two year span he’s also completed 470 of 691 passes (68%) for 6,589 yards and 84 more TDs.
As much as Folsom coach Paul Doherty wants Lyons to do the conventional play — throw the ball or run out of bounds — he knows, appreciates and adores Lyons’ gamesmanship.
It’s all part of why Lyons is the No. 1 recruit of 2026 in California, according to 247Sports, and No. 13 player nationally and fourth-rated quarterback. He’s the highest-rated QB nationally not to commit.
The unlikely 13-yard TD run against Poly is why Lyons is so coveted and why he wouldn’t be shocked if he pulled a surprise.
“We were screaming for him to throw it away, throw it away,” Folsom coach Paul Doherty said. “It was a touchdown so we’ll take it. When you have a kid of that caliber, those things are going to happen.”
Said Lyons of the play: “I (always) snap the ball with high intentions. I’m always trying to score the ball. I’m very competitive. … like probably the most competitive person out here. So if I feel there’s any chance of me being able to score, I’m gonna go for that. It may be a flaw, but we’re working on it.”
He’s always working on things, said Sacramento Bee longtime scribe Joe Davidson, who has covered high school sports since the late 1980s.
He calls Lyons currently the third best quarterback to ever come out of the wide Sacramento region of Northern California that includes more than 100 schools.
The No. 1 is another Folsom player, Cincinnati Bengals backup Jake Browning, who threw for state records of 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns in just 46 games. He threw for 91 scores as a senior.
The second-best was Del Oro’s Randy Fasani, who played a couple of NFL seasons (2002, 2003) after playing quarterback and tight end at Stanford. He threw for 5,299 yards and 53 touchdowns during his prep career at Del Oro.
“Lyons could emerge as the all-time best with a monstrous senior season,” Davidson said.
Lyons plans on it. He told these talented documentary film makers that “I don’t just want to be the No. 1 quarterback in the country, I want to be the No. 1 player in the country.”
Whichever college gets him will get a one of one, beyond competitive and athletic — his dad Tim played strong safety at BYU and his older brother Walker, a 5-star tight end, will be a sophomore at USC next fall. His two sisters Kapri and Kassidy who are competitive athletes and young brother Rock, who will enter Folsom next season is projected to stand 6-7 or 6-8 with perhaps the highest — literally — ceiling of all the Lyons.
What sets Ryder above the rest might be his sheer passion and drive. It might show best in of all places, the basketball court, where he’s no high-scoring shot maker, but an all-hustle, energy guy adding constant spark for the region’s No. 3 team.
In a column about the 5-star football, no-star hoopster, Davidson wrote:
“Lyons is a banger in this sport, a bruiser, a grunt. If this was an adult league, he’d be the ringer with the sheepish grin. He uses his rock-solid, 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame to muscle up bigger players in the paint. He offers textbook chest passes, can handle the ball, can pass the ball, and can score on put-backs or a swooping layup across the lane. But scoring isn’t his thing. Hustle is. He dives on the floor for a loose ball, sneaks behind opponents to make steals, makes free throws and engages with the last players on the bench because he values all of his teammates.”
Lyons told Davidson: “I love competing, love basketball, love my teammates, my school, this community, and that’s why I play. It’s a different sport for sure. It’s good for me, too. It humbles me. In football, I have the ball and I play all the time and make plays. In basketball, I’m a role player. … “I’m nothing special. I’m just a high school kid.”
But with a football in his hand and the position he was born to play, said his dad, Lyons is sheer magic. If he makes it all the way to the NFL, he’ll never have been driven by cash or fame.
“I’m not chasing money,” he told film makers Nickinthecutt. “I’m chasing what I love to do. I love to play quarterback. That’s my passion. That’s what I enjoy doing. Any one who sees me knows that I love it.
“I don’t just love the game part, I love watching game film. I love learning defense. I love getting better and better.”
Where he sees himself getting better in college will be revealed Tuesday. Like his brother, he’ll likely devote one year of missionary work after high school, then begin his mission to be the best player in college football.