Folsom QB Ryder Lyons breaks ankles, bulldozes Long Beach Poly defenders on TD run
Five-star quarterback scored a touchdown run for the ages in the first half
Everybody knows about five-star Folsom High School quarterback Ryder Lyons' arm.
But oh my, did he show off his legs Friday night in the first half against Long Beach Poly.
Check out the video below to see Lyons dance around defenders, look for receivers, dance some more and finally bulldoze his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run:
The junior dynamo also had a touchdown pass in the first half as Folsom took a 27-7 lead over Long Beach Poly, but it'll be hard to top that run in the second half.
