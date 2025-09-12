Faith, Family and Football: The Real Story Behind Matai Fuiava's Return to California
Faith, family, and football are three words to describe who Matai Fuiava is. Too often, people are judged based on what they read or see on social media, but there is always more to someone’s story than that.
A Leader On and Off the Field
Matai entered the season at Kahuku (HI) ready to lead the Red Raiders both on and off the field. But his journey took a turn that brought him back home to the mainland in California. Earlier this morning, we spoke with Matai’s father, who explained where his son is mentally, physically, and spiritually.
How the Injury Happened
Myckena Guerrero: First and foremost, how is Matai doing? Can you tell us what exactly happened? There are so many different things being said.
Coach Rob: Yesterday was Matai’s first treatment, and we are waiting for the doctor to tell him how many treatments he needs before he can start playing again.
It all started during the Kona game. He felt something pull, went under the tent, and the doctor told him he was done for the game. When we got back to Honolulu, it just so happened that my physical therapist was vacationing on the island at the time. I called her and asked if she had any ideas. She said, “I’m here in Waikiki, bring him over to my hotel. Let me check him out.”
We took Matai over, and she did some treatment and tests. She said, “The good thing is I don’t feel a tear, but I do feel a strain and see bruising starting to develop. If you do this, this, and that, I believe you could play against Bishop Gorman. But I would check with an actual doctor.”
A Trip to Shriner’s Hospital
Matai’s family then took him to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital on the island.
Coach Rob: He got an x-ray, and the doctor said, “There’s no issue with the bones, but I can see where your hamstring is pulled tight. In my opinion, you don’t play against Bishop Gorman. Try to rest it up and hopefully be back for the Mater Dei game in California. If it feels worse, come back.”
The competitor in Matai didn’t want to let his team down. He told us, “She said I’m not really sidelined, so I’m going to wrap it. I’m icing it now. I’ll do everything I can with the resources I have on the North Shore to be able to get out for the Bishop Gorman game.”
He continued to wrap and ice his hamstring, took Monday and half of Tuesday off, then practiced by midweek. By the Thursday walk-through, he was still in pain but determined. “I can push through for this game against Bishop Gorman,” he said.
Playing Through Pain Against Bishop Gorman
Coach Rob: Matai played against Bishop Gorman. He scrambled a lot, changed direction, and during the game felt a pop again. This time, Matai said it felt a lot worse.
The doctors and trainers on the sideline examined him and made the decision to sideline him for the rest of the game. Following the game, he continued to wrap and ice, but the bruising became more visible.
The next Monday, Kahuku traveled to California to face Mater Dei. When Matai landed, he sent me a picture of his hamstring, and it was completely bruised.
Diagnosis: Torn Hamstring
Coach Rob: I took him to the same physical therapist who had first examined him in Hawaii. After more testing, she determined that Matai had a torn hamstring.
She told us, “If you were here on the mainland with access to full therapy and treatment, recovery time would be around three weeks—four at the longest if you come in two to three times a week. But if you return to the island and only ice and wrap it, without a doubt you’ll miss the remainder of the 2025 season.”
The devastation hit the entire Fuiava family. Things were just starting to click for the Red Raiders, but now the season hung in the balance. The family had two choices:
- Keep Matai on the island, ending his 2025 season while his hamstring healed naturally.
- Bring him back to California for treatment and possibly return in three to four weeks.
They decided as a family that Matai would not return until he was 100% healthy, no matter the timeline.
Why Matai Returned to the Mainland
Coach Rob: The biggest deciding factor was simple—stay out 7–9 weeks and the season is over anyway, or come back to California for the resources he needs.
Before returning, we reached out to Kahuku to see if Matai could remain enrolled while receiving treatment in California. We asked if he could do online learning or email packets from teachers, but the school said no due to public school rules. After a certain number of missed days, they are required to drop the student.
With no option to remain a Kahuku student, the family had no choice but to return to the mainland and find Matai a new school.
What’s Next in California
Myckena Gurrero: Where is Matai enrolled in California now, or is that still in the works?
Coach Rob: We’re still deciding. Our local school is Gahr High School. Coming from Bosco, I want to make sure he’s set up academically first, then football will follow. If he heals before the season ends and there’s a need, he’ll help wherever the team needs him. But for now, the focus is school and recovery.
Even if quarterback isn’t an option, he’s an athlete. He played receiver before Bosco. He just loves the sport, and once he’s healthy, he’ll do whatever the team needs.
Myckena Gurrero: Would returning to St. John Bosco be an option?
Coach Rob: No, he wouldn’t want to go back. He has close friends there—guys who came in with him because he was going to be the quarterback. They’ve supported him through everything, but he doesn’t want to squeeze another guy out of a spot. If it’s public, he’ll stick with his home school. If private, it’ll be something local like Long Beach or Orange County. Nothing dramatic.
Faith and Family First
Myckena Gurrero: Hearing you say that speaks volumes about your family dynamic and Matai’s leadership. Where does that come from, and what advice are you giving him now?
Coach Rob: Stay focused on God. God has a plan for each kid. I’ve been around youth football a long time, and I’ve seen situations where adults make decisions that weren’t fair to kids. I’ve encouraged Matai to keep his head up.
The first thing I told him was, “Get off social media.” People assume he left because Troy took his position. That’s not true. We’re praying for Troy and Kahuku. We know who we are, and we honor God’s plan. It will all work out.
A Setback That Fuels a Comeback
Matai Fuiava has continued to establish himself as a leader. With the support of his family and a focus on faith, academics, and recovery, this setback looks more like an opportunity for a future comeback—stronger than ever.