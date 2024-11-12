Final gaudy high school football numbers in on California over Amador Valley, Jhadis Luckey versus Tristan Ti'a
Like most football coach, California-San Ramon coach Danny Calcagno's immediately dwelled on areas to be better.
His Grizzlies committed four turnovers — three in the red zone — and gave up a staggering 675 yards in a regular-season ending game at Amador Valley of Pleasanton.
But at the end of the day, Calcagno couldn't have been prouder, because California overcame the turnovers and one-man onslaught of Oregon State-bound quarterback Tristian Ti'a to pull off a 54-48 East Bay Athletic League overtime victory.
"That was a crazy game," Calcagno said Monday. "Quite frustrating. Our defense struggled. Coupled with the turnovers. ... However our offensive line along with (Jhadis) Luckey did a great job.
"I'm very proud of our guys for not folding."
Calcagno and Amador Valley's staff knew the game featured a lot of big numbers, but not until going over the film did they realize just how many.
Luckey, who Calcagno estimated Friday night went over 300 yards, was indeed over that mark. Try a school record 425 yards. Luckey, the North Coast Section leader in rushing yards and touchdowns coming in, thought he had "I'm thinking 25 carries," he said.
Try 35 carries, seven of which he finished in the end zone, another school record. His last one, a 5-yarder, finished the game in overtime.
According to the Cal-Hi Sports record book, Luckey's single-game rushing totals is ninth in NCS history, behind:
- Livermore's Kamarri Robinson, 534 yards in 29 carries and 5 TDs (2023)
- Moreau Catholic's Jason Hinton 473 yards in 51 carries and 5 TDs (2013)
- Pittsburg's Harris Ross, 464 yards in 21 carries and 7 TDs (2013)
- Concord's Olito Thompson, 457 yards (2011)
- Windsor's Cameron Erion, 450 yards in 26 carries and 5 TDs (2009)
- Salesian's Stan Brown, 447 yards (1966)
- Santa Rosa's Mason Frost, 439 yards, 27 carries, 6 TDs (2019)
- Clayton Valley's Joe Protheroe, 427 yards, 25 carries, 5 TDs (2012)
"Yes, that was one of the craziest games I have ever been a part of," Luckey said by text an hour after the game. "It felt like it was an offensive shootout between me and (Ti'a)."
Ti'a, a terrific 6-3, 190-pound senior who last month committed to the Beavers, accounted for 502 yards and five touchdowns as the Dons (6-4) kept fighting from behind, but couldn't overcome a 15-yard penalty on the first possession of overtime.
The Grizzlies held and on their only possession of overtime ran it four straight times before Luckey ran it in.
Ti'a finished with 26 completions out of 37 attempts for 412 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions). He also rushed 12 times for 90 yards and two scores. It was the second straight 400-yard-plus passing performance from Ti'a, who finished 189 of 248 for the regular season, a sparkling 76 percent, for 3,039 yards and 25 touchdowns against three interceptions.
He also rushed 84 times for 676 yards (8.0 average) and 14 scores.
"We couldn't stop him, he was just too good," Calcagno said. "I like how he gets rid of the ball, he's cool in the pocket and what an athlete and competitor."
Calcagno knows a lot about the position. He was an All-East Bay quarterback at San Leandro High School, where he led the state in touchdown passes in 1984. He went on to play baseball and football at Chabot College and Sonoma State, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1986, and inducted into the Sonoma State Hall of Fame in 2014.
Calcagno laughed when told he shared a similar skill set with Ti'a.
"Not even close," Calcagno said. "This kid is way better than I ever was."
Ti'a said by text Friday night that though the game was fun, it was disappointing because he was hoping the Dons would win, thereby possibly qualifying for the North Coast Section Division I playoffs. Instead, with the loss, Amador Valley dropped to Division 2, where it is the second seed and Friday hosts Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (7-3) in a NCS playoff game.
As far as longevity, the loss probably increased the Dons' hopes of making a state-title run. A win likely would given them a first-round D1 matchup and exit against either state powers De La Salle-Concord or Pittsburg.
"I know and feel we can win a state title," Ti'a said.
Both defenses will need to do better to reach those aspirations. The teams combined for 1,264 total yards and All told the two times combined for 102 points, 1,264 yards, 14 touchdowns and six 2-point conversions.
Sixth-seed California (8-2) opens NCS D1 play Friday at third-seed San Ramon Valley (9-1).