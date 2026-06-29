Rye Football’s 2026 Slate Revealed; Team Looks to Capitalize on State Title Run

The Rye football team in New York had a season for the ages in 2025.

2025 season in review

The Garnets went 14-0 and captured their fifth state title in program history. Rye also grabbed its second state crown in three seasons following a 28-14 win over Section V’s Brighton in the Class A championship game.

Looking ahead to 2026

Rye now has its sights set on the 2026 season. The team will look to secure its second consecutive state title, a feat the Garnets accomplished in 2007 and 2008.

The Garnets, however, will have to make another deep postseason run without big offensive weapons from last season’s senior class.

Rye will be without Carson Miller, the reigning All-State Class A Player of the Year who is now a member of the Division I Harvard men’s lacrosse program. Henry Shoemaker, one of Miller’s top targets last season, is also off to Harvard to play football for the Crimson.

The Garnets’ 2026 schedule outlook

Nonetheless, Rye kicks off its new season September 4. The Garnets will host Section IX’s Cornwall (9-3 in 2025), a team that Rye beat 35-7 in last year’s state semifinals.

On September 10, Rye will hit the road to face Clarkstown South. Last season, the Vikings compiled a 4-6 record.

The Garnets return home on September 18 to go up against Eastchester (5-5 in 2025). Rye beat the Eagles 48-23 last year.

After Rye takes on Mount Vernon (4-4 in 2025) in an away game on September 25, the Garnets face Somers on October 2 in a rematch of the Section I Class A title game.

Last season, the Garnets came away with a 40-17 win over the Tuskers. Somers previously captured three Class A state crowns in a row from 2022 to 2024.

Rye will go up against Nyack (2-6 in 2025) on October 9 and Harrison (6-4 in 2025) on October 17, two teams that the Garnets beat by 21-or-more points last season, to wrap up the home schedule.

The Garnets end their regular season with a road game against Clarkstown North (5-5 in 2025). Rye defeated the Rams, 42-28, last season.

2026 Rye Garnets Varsity Football Schedule

September 4 – vs. Cornwall Central (7 p.m.)

September 10 – at Clarkstown South (6 p.m.)

September 18 – vs. Eastchester (7 p.m.)

September 25 – vs. Mount Vernon (6:30 p.m.)

October 2 – at Somers (6:30 p.m.)

October 9 – vs. Nyack (7 p.m.)

October 17 – vs. Harrison (1:30 p.m.)

October 23 – at Clarkstown North (6 p.m.)