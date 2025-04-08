Hall of Fame San Francisco football coach steps aside amid health concerns
The most recognizable and successful high school football coaches since the turn of the century, from one of the country’s most recognizable cities, announced Monday that he’s stepping away for health reasons.
He does so with no regrets.
Phil Ferrigno, a distant cousin of retired actor and body builder Lou Ferrigno, told his Lincoln of San Francisco team Monday afternoon that after 22 seasons, 10 section and three state championships that 2024 was his last as head coach.
The 62-year-old will stay on as chairman of the school’s physical education department and will mentor his players from a distance, no doubt still passing on his three ‘D’ principals he’s hammered home for part of five decades as a football coach: Dedication, discipline and desire.
He leaves with a head coaching record at Lincoln of 158-89 which isn’t as impressive as the legacy of consistency, no-nonsense and toughness. Both on the field and in the classroom.
Ferrigno is as proud of the program's 100% graduation rate since he took over in 2002 as his 19 playoff appearances and 15 appearances in the Turkey Day Game, a Thanksgiving affair that doubles as Academic Athletic Association/San Francisco Section title game.
He was inducted into the San Francisco Prep Hall of Fame in June. He's a city kid through and through, graduating from Riordan in 1980, he played there CCSF and San Francisco State before embarking on a 42-year coaching career. He had previous coaching stints at Riordan, CCSF, Sacred Heart Cathedral and Mission.
“It’s time to step away and ride off into the sunset,” Ferrigno said an hour after telling about 30 of his team players. “The kids were great about it. Once they knew the reasons.”
Said junior tailback Mikey Washington, the AAA’s 2024 co-Offensive Player of the Year: “He’s a great coach and a great man and we’re going to miss him. At the same time for him to prioritize his family and his health is absolutely the right thing to do.
“Besides, at the end of the day, he’ll still be there for us.”
Ferrigno said in early March he was having breathing and his cardiologist suggested in no uncertain terms to take it easy. Especially with a family history of heart ailment.
One of eight children from a football family — his brother Dan coached collegiately from 1978 to 2023 — Ferrigno is more than familiar with the demands of heading up a program, especially in the AAA. He set the bar on and off the field, said former AAA Commissioner Don Collins.
“It’s a huge loss for the league and the community,” said Collins, who retired after 20 years as commissioner on Dec. 31, 2021. “He played an instrumental role in shaping the high school game in San Francisco for two decades and was a leader and a voice for all coaches in the section. He was a huge advocate for kids to play all sports and for them to do well in the classroom.”
Ferrigno's impact was known well beyond the state's fourth-most populous city. California Interscholastic Federation Director Ron Nocetti, himself raised in San Francisco, has admired the long time coach for decades.
"Congratulations to coach Ferrigno on an amazing tenure at Lincoln High School," Nocetti texted. "He has been a coaching fixture in San Francisco for many years and I extend my heartfelt gratitude for all the he has done to transform the lives of countless young people in the city."
What most San Francisco public school fans will remember, especially of the Cardinal and gold, were all the victories and championships.
Taking over a program largely in shambles, the Mustangs went 13-17 his first three seasons before rattling off an unprecedented four straight section titles, utilizing largely the talents of another SF Prep Hall of Famer, the late David Henderson.
Getting to the SFS title game on Thanksgiving became a regular occurrence over the next decade, but it wasn’t until 2018 when the CIF State had expanded its playoffs. His teams won consecutive state titles handily in 2018 and 2019 — with combined records of 25-1 — and then also in 2022 with a 54-6 win over Crenshaw.
“The championships were great but mostly I’ll treasure the interaction with all the kids, the day to day, the coaches, all of it,” he said. “Every year at the Turkey Day was for sure a highlight. Getting to play on Thanksgiving with all the family and schools there at Kezar Stadium, that never got old.”
He actually said what he most remembers is the very first team he coached. Just hired over from league rival Mission, he recalls driving up and seeing all his new players up on “the catwalk.”
“I’ll never forget the looks on their faces, like 12 or 13 of them, just hungry to get after it,” Ferrigno said. “We weren’t very good. Like 3-6. But those kids played hard and laid the foundation of just hard work and grit.”
The most memorable game of his career he said was a 21-14 North Regional win in 2019 at Mariposa County, a 180-mile drive well outside of Merced.
“A bunch of city kids playing in the sticks,” Ferrigno said. “We stopped the bus for sandwiches and the kids didn’t know that smell of cow (manure). Hilarious. We went in there, got the job done. I’ll never forget that drive home, all the smiles. All the laughter. Everyone was so excited. So much joy.
“I come from a big family. It was like one big family celebration. Except we were all from different backgrounds. Different upbringings. To do it all together, so far from home, was extra special.”