Harvard-Westlake names Dameon Porter new head football coach
Dameon Porter is back, but this time he'll be donning black and red.
Harvard-Westlake has appointed Porter as its new head football coach after the school parted ways with Aaron Huerta in mid-November after five seasons. Huerta is now the new coach at Bishop Alemany.
Porter's most recent head coaching post was at Crespi from 2018 to 2022. The Celts went 16-31 in five seasons under Porter, including an 8-5 season in 2019. Porter was the coach at Simi Valley High in 2017 before taking over for Troy Thomas at Crespi.
“Dameon Porter is an outstanding coach who has had success wherever he has been,” said Terry Barnum, Head of Athletics at Harvard-Westlake. “His energy and football experience at multiple levels will be invaluable to our program. I’m really excited about the future of HW Football.”
Porter, who played wide receiver in the Arena Football League for nine seasons and was named MVP of the league in 2001, was also the coach at Leuzinger High for three seasons from 2014-2017. At Leuzinger, Porter took an Olympians program that was 2-38 in its previous four years and finished 10-3 in his final season.
Leuzinger finished the 2017 campaign Pioneer League champions and reached the CIF Southern Section semifinals, which marked the team's deepest playoff run since 1999.
“I am both honored and blessed to be a part of the Harvard-Westlake community and would personally like to thank the Harvard-Westlake administration for this incredible opportunity," Porter said. "I am hungry, I am excited, and I am ready to apply all the lessons learned throughout my journey to help Harvard-Westlake Football achieve the standard of excellence it deserves.”
Harvard-Westlake went 4-6 this past season and 2-3 in Del Rey League play.
