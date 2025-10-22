High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
No. 1 St. John Bosco’s 27-14 win over Santa Margarita led to a slight change to this week’s Southwest Region rankings, with the Eagles switching places with Basha at Nos. 7 and 8.
However, there’s the potential of a bigger shakeup next week, with the Bears facing fellow Arizona power Hamilton in a matchup of top 10 teams.
Meanwhile, Santa Margarita looks to rebound this week against Orange Lutheran, which was rocked Tuesday when it had to forfeit two games due to using an ineligible player.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (8-0) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Def. No. 8 Santa Margarita 27-14
This week: vs. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (8-0) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Def. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 45-10
This week: at Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.)
3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (7-1) (No. 7 nationally)
Last week: Def. Murrieta Valley (Calif.) 48-20
This week: at Norco (Calif.)
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (8-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Def. Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas) 44-0
This week: at Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas)
5. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (7-0) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Def. Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.) 56-13
This week: at San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.)
6. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (7-1) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Def. San Clemente (Calif.) 34-16
This week: at Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
7. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (7-0) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 58-7
This week: vs. No. 10 Hamilton
8. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (5-3) (No. 24 nationally)
Last week: Lost to No. 1 St. John Bosco 27-14
This week: vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
9. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (6-2) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 29-19
This week: vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
10. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.) 49-13
This week: at No. 7 Basha
Under Consideration
Folsom (Calif.)
Kahuku (Hawaii)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Lincoln (San Diego)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)