High school sports data source CalPreps.com says it has ceased operations
One of California's and the country's leading data sources for high school sports for more than two decades is ceasing operations, according to its own website.
Calpreps.com, which has provided readers national schedules, scores, ratings and projections for high school football, released the following statement when clicking on its site:
Besides high school fans missing out on the data, this could complicate postseason selection processes in multiple states.
Many state associations use the CalPreps.com numbers and rankings to seed playoff teams, including the California Interscholastic Federation.
CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said he learned of the CalPreps decision on Sunday, and noted the state's governing body for high school sports uses multiple guidelines to seed and select teams.
"We're going to take time to access the situation and talk with appropriate parties and make decisions from there," Nocetti said. "It's technology. We have other plans in place. We just need to take a step back and find out what's really going on here."
The CIF is made up of 10 sections throughout California organized by region. Many of those sections also use CalPreps to seed their playoff teams in multiple sports, including the massive Southern Section, by far the largest of the 10 with close to 600 schools.
"The Southern Section has had backup plans in this situation," Southern Section Assistant Commissioner Thom Simmons said Sunday. "We have never relied on one outlet for these playoff divisions."
