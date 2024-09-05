Historic Los Angeles high school football programs set to play at SoFi Stadium
High school football at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
The 89th edition of the East LA Classic between Roosevelt and Garfield will be played at the state-of-the-art facility on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. It will be homecoming for both schools.
According to the press release, "Since 1925, this match-up has been one of the most highly acclaimed and attended high school football games west of the Mississippi River."
Garfield won four of the last five matchups, including last year's tilt, 49-16. The last time Roosevelt beat Garfield was in 2021, 22-19.
“We are excited to announce that one of Los Angeles Unified’s most iconic matchups will debut at SoFi Stadium this year,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “For 89 years, the East L.A. Classic has been a cornerstone of unity; bringing alumni, employees, students, and community members to the game. There is a palpable excitement in the air as we eagerly await to see who will claim the trophy and earn bragging rights this school year. Go teams!”
The evening will provide a double-header of high school athletics. The Roosevelt and Garfield girls flag football teams will play at 6 p.m. Last year, Roosevelt beat Garfield in a dramatic overtime finish.
“The Los Angeles Rams are grateful to be a part of bringing the historic East LA Classic matchup to SoFi Stadium,” said Los Angeles Rams senior director of social justice and football development Johnathan Franklin. “As an alumnus of LAUSD, I’m thrilled to see the Classic grow as we invite high school athletes to play on the same field as professionals. We’re excited to include girls flag football as we continue to grow the legacy of one of the most iconic high school games in the nation.”
Tickets are available to the public on Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m.