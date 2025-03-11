High School

How to Watch, Schedule: All CIF Regional South, North basketball championship games

Tuesday's winners at various venues move on to the CIF State championships Friday and Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Mitch Stephens

Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas led the Chancellors to a CIF State Division IV final last year. His team is in the D2 South Regional final to host Bakersfield Christian.
Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas led the Chancellors to a CIF State Division IV final last year. His team is in the D2 South Regional final to host Bakersfield Christian. / Greg Jungferman

The greatest road trip for any California high school basketball player is a March weekend getaway in Sacramento.

For 24 teams that dream is still alive and well within reach. Each just has to win a single game Tuesday night.

Here are all the regional championships games slated for Tuesday night throughout the state, with the winners from the South taking on the winners from the North to meet for the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.

If you can't make the game at your local high school gym, click on the link to the NFHS Network live stream (requires a subscription fee).

CIF REGIONAL FINALS HOW TO WATCH
(All games 7 p.m.)

Boys Open Division

SOUTH: No. 3 Notre Dame (28-7) at No. 1 Roosevelt (33-2)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

High school boys basketball
Five-star combo guard Brayden Burries, of Eastvale Roosevelt, is ranked the No. 9 player nationally in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. / Photo | Heston Quan

NORTH: No 2 De La Salle (28-4) at No. 1 Archbishop Riordan (28-1)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Andrew Hilman will be one of the most watched players Friday-Sunday at the Cali Live 24 event in Roseville.
Incoming junior guard Andrew Hilman has started already two seasons for Riordan's juggernaut Northern California squad. / File photo: Greg Jungferman

Girls Open Division

SOUTH: No. 2 Etiwanda (26-5) at No. 1 Ontario Christian (30-1)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

high school girls basketball
Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda playing against Incarnate Word in the 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic. / Basketball HOF

NORTH: No. 2 Clovis West (33-0) at No. 1 Mitty (26-3)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Boys Division 1

SOUTH: No. 3 Redondo Union (28-5) at No. 1 Sierra Canyon (25-7)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

high school basketball
Sierra Canyon forward Maxi Adams drives to the hoop against Notre Dame at the Intuit Dome. / Greg Fiore

NORTH: No. 5 San Ramon Valley (24-9) at No. 3 Lincoln-Stockton (30-4)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Girls Division 1

SOUTH: No. 4 Windward (21-10) at No. 2 Sage Hill (22-11)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 4 St. Mary's-Stockton (20-13) at No. 3 Carondelet (28-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Boys Division 2

SOUTH: No. 5 Bakersfield Christian (24-8) at No. 3 Chatsworth (35-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 5 Destiny Christian (22-12) at No. 3 Jesuit (25-9)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Girls Division 2

SOUTH: No. 7 Rancho Bernardo (25-7) vs. No. 1 Monache (25-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 6 Salesian (23-10) at No. 1 Caruthers (25-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Boys Division 3

SOUTH: No. 6 Marantha (17-17) at No. 5 San Gabriel Academy (19-3)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 6 Palo Alto (25-5) at No. 1 The King's Academy (26-4)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Girls Division 3

SOUTH: No. 5 Mater Dei Catholic (20-13) at No. 2 El Camino Real (16-14)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 4 Justin-Siena (30-3) at No. 3 Marin Catholic (24-11 )
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Boys Division 4

SOUTH: No. 7 Granada Hills Charter (19-14) at No. 1 Fresno Christian (29-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: Santa Cruz (22-11) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (24-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Girls Division 4

SOUTH: No. 2 Whitney (26-9) at No. 1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (25-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 9 Lowell (21-7) at No. 2 Half Moon Bay (22-7)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Boys Division 5

SOUTH: No. 7 Math & Science College Prep (25-7) at No. 5 Diamond Ranch (22-14)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 7 International (23-12) at No. 4 Fortune Early College (24-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Girls Division 5

SOUTH: No. 4 Rosamond (28-7) at No. 3 Hillcrest (24-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

NORTH: No. 4 Encinal (22-9) at No. 2 Woodland Christian (29-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California