How to Watch, Schedule: All CIF Regional South, North basketball championship games
The greatest road trip for any California high school basketball player is a March weekend getaway in Sacramento.
For 24 teams that dream is still alive and well within reach. Each just has to win a single game Tuesday night.
Here are all the regional championships games slated for Tuesday night throughout the state, with the winners from the South taking on the winners from the North to meet for the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.
If you can't make the game at your local high school gym, click on the link to the NFHS Network live stream (requires a subscription fee).
CIF REGIONAL FINALS HOW TO WATCH
(All games 7 p.m.)
Boys Open Division
SOUTH: No. 3 Notre Dame (28-7) at No. 1 Roosevelt (33-2)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No 2 De La Salle (28-4) at No. 1 Archbishop Riordan (28-1)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Open Division
SOUTH: No. 2 Etiwanda (26-5) at No. 1 Ontario Christian (30-1)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 2 Clovis West (33-0) at No. 1 Mitty (26-3)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Boys Division 1
SOUTH: No. 3 Redondo Union (28-5) at No. 1 Sierra Canyon (25-7)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 5 San Ramon Valley (24-9) at No. 3 Lincoln-Stockton (30-4)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Division 1
SOUTH: No. 4 Windward (21-10) at No. 2 Sage Hill (22-11)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 4 St. Mary's-Stockton (20-13) at No. 3 Carondelet (28-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Boys Division 2
SOUTH: No. 5 Bakersfield Christian (24-8) at No. 3 Chatsworth (35-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 5 Destiny Christian (22-12) at No. 3 Jesuit (25-9)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Division 2
SOUTH: No. 7 Rancho Bernardo (25-7) vs. No. 1 Monache (25-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 6 Salesian (23-10) at No. 1 Caruthers (25-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Boys Division 3
SOUTH: No. 6 Marantha (17-17) at No. 5 San Gabriel Academy (19-3)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 6 Palo Alto (25-5) at No. 1 The King's Academy (26-4)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Division 3
SOUTH: No. 5 Mater Dei Catholic (20-13) at No. 2 El Camino Real (16-14)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 4 Justin-Siena (30-3) at No. 3 Marin Catholic (24-11 )
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Boys Division 4
SOUTH: No. 7 Granada Hills Charter (19-14) at No. 1 Fresno Christian (29-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: Santa Cruz (22-11) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (24-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Division 4
SOUTH: No. 2 Whitney (26-9) at No. 1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (25-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 9 Lowell (21-7) at No. 2 Half Moon Bay (22-7)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Boys Division 5
SOUTH: No. 7 Math & Science College Prep (25-7) at No. 5 Diamond Ranch (22-14)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 7 International (23-12) at No. 4 Fortune Early College (24-8)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
Girls Division 5
SOUTH: No. 4 Rosamond (28-7) at No. 3 Hillcrest (24-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream
NORTH: No. 4 Encinal (22-9) at No. 2 Woodland Christian (29-6)
WATCH: Live NFHS Stream