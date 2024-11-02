How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/1/2024)
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 31-NOV. 2)
HOW TOP 15 CCS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (11/1/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
(CHECK BACK ALL WEEKEND FOR GAME DETAILS)
1. Saint Francis (8-1)
Final: Saint Francis 35, Valley Christian 17
2. St. Ignatius (7-2)
Final: St. Ignatius 45, Sacred Heart Cathedral 28
Jarious Hogan set a West Catholic Athletic League record by scoring six touchdowns (five rushing) in a Bruce-Mahoney rivalry win over the Irish at Kezar Stadium. The 101st meeting of the two San Francisco schools annually draws more than 5,000 fans.
3. Los Gatos (7-2)
Final: Wilcox 19, Los Gatos 14
4. Serra (4-4)
Saturday at Riordan
5. Riordan (4-4)
Saturday vs. Serra
6. Valley Christian (5-4)
Final: Saint Francis 35, Valley Christian 17
7. Wilcox (7-2)
Final: Wilcox 19, Los Gatos 14
8. Salinas (7-2)
Final: Soquel 34, Salinas 14
9. Soquel (7-2)
Final: Soquel 34, Salinas 14
10. Menlo-Atherton (6-2)
Saturday at Sacred Heart Prep
11. Carmel (9-0)
Final: Carmel 31, Greenfield 7
12. Monterey (5-4)
Final: Monterey 27, Palma 20
13. Willow Glen (9-0)
Final: Willow Glen 23, Westmont 7
14. Half Moon Bay (6-2)
Saturday vs. Carlmont
15. Capuchino (7-1)
Saturday vs. Burlingame