How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/1/2024)

Top-ranked Saint Francis rolls No. 6 Valley Christian; Jarious Hogan sets WCAL record with six TDs for St. Ignatius; Soquel shocks Salinas

Serra senior tight end Clay Hinsdale will be one of a couple dozen big bodies at Riordan Saturday when the two teams clash in a West Catholic Athletic League showdown between two highly-talented .500 teams.
Serra senior tight end Clay Hinsdale will be one of a couple dozen big bodies at Riordan Saturday when the two teams clash in a West Catholic Athletic League showdown between two highly-talented .500 teams. / Photo: Dennis Lee

CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 31-NOV. 2)

HOW TOP 15 CCS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (11/1/2024)

(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
(CHECK BACK ALL WEEKEND FOR GAME DETAILS)

1. Saint Francis (8-1)

Kingston Keanaaina (2) rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the second half lifting Saint Francis to a 27-13 win at St. Ignatius on Oct. 18, 2024. A BYU commit, Keanaaina is the leading career rusher in Saint Francis history. / Photo: Eric Taylor

Final: Saint Francis 35, Valley Christian 17

2. St. Ignatius (7-2)

St. Ignatius Jarious Hogan (6) gashed Riordan for 114 yards and two touchdowns and had three catches for 44 yards and another score in a 41-34 loss in 2023. He outdid himself Friday by recording the most touchdowns ever in a West Catholic Athletic League game. / Photo: Paul Ghiglieri/St. Ignatius

Final: St. Ignatius 45, Sacred Heart Cathedral 28
Jarious Hogan set a West Catholic Athletic League record by scoring six touchdowns (five rushing) in a Bruce-Mahoney rivalry win over the Irish at Kezar Stadium. The 101st meeting of the two San Francisco schools annually draws more than 5,000 fans.

3. Los Gatos (7-2)

Final: Wilcox 19, Los Gatos 14

4. Serra (4-4)

Saturday at Riordan

5. Riordan (4-4)

Saturday vs. Serra

6. Valley Christian (5-4)

Final: Saint Francis 35, Valley Christian 17

7. Wilcox (7-2)

Final: Wilcox 19, Los Gatos 14

8. Salinas (7-2)

Final: Soquel 34, Salinas 14

9. Soquel (7-2)

Final: Soquel 34, Salinas 14

10. Menlo-Atherton (6-2)

Saturday at Sacred Heart Prep

11. Carmel (9-0)

Final: Carmel 31, Greenfield 7

12. Monterey (5-4)

Final: Monterey 27, Palma 20

13. Willow Glen (9-0)

Final: Willow Glen 23, Westmont 7

14. Half Moon Bay (6-2)

Saturday vs. Carlmont

15. Capuchino (7-1)

Saturday vs. Burlingame

