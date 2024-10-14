How Top 15 CIF Central Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/12/2024)
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 10-12)
HOW TOP 15 CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/12/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
1. Clovis East (7-0)
Final: Clovis East 34, Central 26
Harold Duvall opened the game with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, setting the tone for a terrfic TRAC contest ultimately decided when the Timberwolves stopped the Grizzlies on a 4th-down play in the final moments. Clovis East QB Tyus Miller passed for two scores and Lindsey Graves (18 carries, 129 yards) rushed for two touchdowns for Clovis East.
2. Clovis (6-1)
Final: Clovis North 35, Clovis 14
Lucas Smith relieved injured QB Davis Wilson and delivered an 80-yard TD pass to Tyree Sams and a 36-yard scoring strike to Ray-man Hamm late in the third quarter to key the win for the defending section champion who overcome two early losses to look like the class of the section again. Clovis lost for the first time despite 115 yards rushing and a TD by Maddox Merrill, but Oregon State-bound QB Deagan Rose (19 of 27, 152 yards) was sacked three times and intercepted twice.
3. Clovis North (5-2)
Final: Clovis North 35, Clovis 14
McKay Madsen and Jackson Cinfel each rushed for touchdowns. Madsen, Ross Cinfel and Mon'Trell Beasley each had 10 tackles for the Broncos.
4. Central (5-2)
Final: Clovis East 34, Central 26
Brandon Smith rushed 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and Daylon Scott caught 10 passes from Jelani Dippel for 101 yards and a score, but it wasn't enough for the Grizzlies.
5. Bakersfield (7-0)
Final: Bakersfield 22, Centennial 21
The Drillers improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2009 when it reached the state finals, following a 12-yard touchdown by Brison Abbott and ensuing two-point conversion in overtime. Centennial was called for an unsportsmanlike after Abbott's touchdown, putting the ball at the 1-yard line on the 2-point conversion. Bakersfield had planned to kick the PAT to tie, but then with only 1-yard to go went for the win. Brenton Brown added 70 yards rushing and a TD for the Drillers.
6. Buchanan (6-1)
Final: Buchanan 6, Clovis West 5
Buchanan was down 5-0 via a field goal and safety for most of the game until Buchanan passed for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
7. Hanford (7-0)
Final: Hanford 33, Tulare Union 8
Hanford showed great balance with 239 yards passing and 192 yards rushing in a decisive victory. Daniel Gomerz threw for 204 yards and a touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards. Teammate Zephaniah Sesay rushed for two scores.
8. Tulare Union (6-1)
Final: Hanford 33, Tulare Union 8
The Tribe, which came in averaging nearly 400 yards per game, were held to a single touchdown.
9. Liberty (4-3)
Final: Liberty 25, Frontier 20
Jalen Murphy was a one-person wrecking crew with 24 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.
10. Centennial (5-2)
Final: Bakersfield 22, Centennial 21
Despite an injury int he first half, QB Jet Santiago was dynamic in defeat, connecting on a 55-yard TD pass to Kayden Howard, Jayson Grant also had a 10-yard TD run and finished with 61 yards rushing.
11. Arroyo Grande (6-1)
Final: Arroyo Grande 17, Lompoc 14
The Eagles were held scoreless in the second half but hung on thanks to two TD passes from Sam Wulff and 98 yards rushing by Zack Tayman.
12. Clovis West (3-4)
Final: Buchanan 6, Clovis West 5
Clovis West held Buchanan to its lowest output of the year, but it wasn't enough.
13. Sunnyside (3-4)
Final: Sunnyside 57, Hoover 6
Still unbeaten on the field — the Wildcats had to forfeit four games for using an ineligilbe player — Sunnyside scored a season high in the lopsided road win.
14. Bakersfield Christian (5-2)
Final: Bakersfield Christian 47, Highland 10
The Eagles scored 37 unanswered points in the second half after Highland played a very tough first half. A 66-yard touchdown pass from Lincoln Adame to Andre Colderon starting the second-half scoring onslaught.
15. Sanger (5-2)
Final: Sanger 34, Garza 20
The visiting Apaches rushed 37 times as a team for 300 yards including two touchdowns from Bryson Baker. Cody Coles hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Arion Ciano.