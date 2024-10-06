How Top 15 CIF Central Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/4/2024)
HOW TOP 15 CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/4/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
1. Central (5-1)
Clovis North 26, Central 21
The top-ranked Grizzlies piled up 446 yards of offense led by sophomore QB Jelani Dippel (25 of 39, 284 yards) and junior back Brandon Smith (153 total yards), but they couldn't contain senior running back Jackson Cinfel (25 carries, 169 yards, two TDs).
2. Clovis East (6-0)
Clovis East 44, Clovis West 3
Tyus Miller completed 16 of 19 for 240 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers, and he rushed eight times for 121 yards in the surprisingly lopsided home win.
3. Clovis (6-0)
Clovis 37, Buchanan 10
Oregon State-bound QB Deagan Rose threw for four touchdowns leading Clovis to their sixth straight win.
4. Buchanan (5-1)
Clovis 37, Buchanan 10
Buchanan dropped its first game to Clovis at Veterans Memorial Stadium since 2014, according to the Fresno Bee.
5. Bakersfield (6-0)
Bakersfield 55, Highland 14
The Drillers raced to a 38-14 lead at halftime and shutout the Scots the rest of the way to improve to 6-0. Bakersfield has outscored opponents, 293-44.
6. Hanford (5-0)
Hanford 43, Dinuba 3
The Bullpups broke open a close game with five straight touchdowns in the middle two quarters before the game went to a running clock. Daniel Gomez threw TD passes of 34, 62 and 53 yards, the last two to Taveon Patterson. Albert Richardson rushed for two scores.
7. Clovis North (4-2)
Clovis North 26, Central 21
The top-ranked Grizzlies piled up 446 yards of offense led by sophomore QB Jelani Dippel (25 of 39, 284 yards) and junior back Brandon Smith (153 total yards), but they couldn't contain the Broncos' senior running back Jackson Cinfel (25 carries, 169 yards, two TDs).
8. Clovis West (3-3)
Clovis East 44, Clovis West 3
9. Sunnyside (2-4)
Sunnyside 44, Roosevelt 22
The Wildcats improved to 6-0 on the field, but learned this week it would lose four previous wins for using an ineligilbe players. The Wilcats self-reported the error.
10. Tulare Union (6-0)
Tulare Union 49, Lemoore 21
Jordan Crisp threw TD passes of 33, 45, 30, 55, 20 and 60 yards leading the Tribe to the road win. Brayden Stevenson (33, 20) and Demaje Riley (55, 60) each caught two TD passes and Stevenson also had a 50-yard TD run.
11. Liberty (3-3)
12. Arroyo Grande (5-1)
Arroyo Grande 40, Paso Robles 7
Sam Wuff threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and 10 different Eagles rushed the ball, including Levi Childers, Zack Tayman and Derek Brockenborough, who each scored touchdowns.
13. Centennial (5-1)
Centennial 56, Garces Memorial 15
The host Golden Eagles won their fourth straight game with a lopsided win over Garces, which dropped to 1-5. After a tough 21-14 loss to Southern Section squad Moorpark, Centennial has won over Independence (44-27), Chavez (35-0), St. Joseph (35-14) and now Garces.
14. Bakersfield Christian (4-2)
Bakersfield Christian 43, Ridgeview 12
The Eagles rebounded from a tough 28-14 loss to Tulare Union, with a decisive win over Ridgeview, which dropped to 1-5.
15. Porterville (5-1)
Redwood 44, Porterville 34
Before more than 5,000 fans, Redwood raced to a 27-14 halftime lead and hung on thanks to Aydan Jarmillo who had TD runs of 17 and 60 yards and a 65-yard punt return for score.