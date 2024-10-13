How Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/12/2024)
HOW TOP 15 NCS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/12/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS SCORES REPORTED)
1. De La Salle (6-0)
Final: De La Salle 31, NFL Academy 9
Dominick Kelley and Derrick Blanche Jr. each rushed for two touchdowns and Oregon-bound DL Matt Johnson led the defense in a through win in London. With reserves in the entire fourth quarter, the Spartans gave up a touchdown on the game's final play. LIVE SCORE UPDATE
2. Pittsburg (5-1)
Final: Pittsburg 49, Freedom 0
The Pirates had a bye after a tough, physical defeat to national No. 2 St. John Bosco and looked refreshed with a thorough win over the the Falcons as Marley Alcantara completed 7 of 8 for 238 yards and five touchdowns and backup Carlos Torres III was 7 of 10 and a TD. Seven different Pirates carried the ball and nine different players caught passes in a game that went scoreless during a running clock second half.
3. San Ramon Valley (7-0)
Final: San Ramon Valley 38, California 26
Matthew Garibaldi rushed 22 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns and senior QB Rhett Thompson threw for 163 yards and three scores as the host Wolves won the battle of 6-0 squads. It was the sixth straight win in the series for SRV, which owns a 12-11 lead since 2004.
4. Cardinal Newman (6-0)
Final: Cardinal Newman 24, Windsor 23 (OT)
After Hayden Anderson scored a touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Carter Vose III in the first series of overtime — the extra point missed — Newman needed just one play to tie the score on a pass from freshman QB Tino Retamoza to Jonah Bertoli. Patrick Garder's extra point sealed the heart-stopping win.
5. El Cerrito (4-1)
El Cerrito vs. St. Mary's, not reported
6. San Marin (5-1)
Final: Marin Catholic 21, San Marin 7
Jarred Geissberger rushed for two touchdown and the Marin Catholic defense most did the rest in this first Redwood Empire Adobe League victory. The Mustangs, despite 98 yard rushing from Jonah Lozano, could muster only one touchdown after scoring at least 34 in four of its five wins.
7. California (6-1)
Final: San Ramon Valley 38, California 26
NCS rushing leader Jhadis Luckey did his part, with 21 carries fro 165 yards and two touchdowns but three interceptions proved decisive for the visiting Grizzlies.
8. Windsor (5-1)
Final: Cardinal Newman 24, Windsor 23
Windsor had won the previous two meetings, 35-21 and 14-13. The games get no easier in the Redwood Empire Adobe as the Jags host San Marin on Friday.
9. Monte Vista (5-1)
Idle
10. Las Lomas (5-2)
Final: Clayton Valley Charter 29, Las Lomas 22
11. Clayton Valley (4-2)
Final: Clayton Valley Charter 29, Las Lomas 22
Senior RB Hayezon Jackson rushed 22 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Javale Jones, a freshman QB, passed for 169 yards in the victory.
12. Liberty (4-2)
Idle
13. Marin Catholic (4-2)
Final: Marin Catholic 21, San Marin 7
Though the games and scores are much tighter, this was the 19th win in the last 21 games betwen the two years. This did serve as a measure of revenge after San Marin beat the Wildcats last season, 10-6.
14. Bishop O'Dowd (5-2)
Final: Bishop O'Dowd 34, Berkeley 13
Devin Wilson threw three touchdowns, two to Washington commit Deji Ajose as the Dragons won their second straight. Saliou Sow and Elliott Lewis rushed for TDs.
15. Salesian (6-0)
Final: Salesian 63, Vallejo 28
QB Markus Burke accounted for five touchdowns, Joseph Tarin rushed and caught TDs and Justin Vilaavicendio added a pick 6 as the host Pride improved to 6-0.