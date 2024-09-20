How Top 15 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football fared (9/20/2024)
Biggest SJS of the young season when No. 2 Rocklin visits top-ranked
The much anticipated game between the top two high school football teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section got a little bigger after No. 1 Folsom knocked off Turlock 56-14 on Friday.
(Records updated as finals reported)
1. Folsom (2-1)
2. Rocklin (3-0)
3. Grant (2-2)
4. Inderkum (3-1)
5. Granite Bay (3-0)
6. St. Mary’s (2-1)
7. Manteca (2-1)
8. Oak Ridge (0-3)
9. Placer (4-0)
10. Jesuit (3-0)
11. West Park (4-0)
12. Downey (4-0)
13. Vanden (4-0)
14. Pleasant Grove (3-1)
15. Monterey Trail (0-4)
